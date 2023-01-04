COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence near I-25 and Garden of the Gods on Thursday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News learned about the activity after several concerned viewers reached out. Police had part of Rusina Road closed down at about 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for CSPD says the incident was tied to a traffic stop. A lieutenant at a CSPD substation added the vehicle was believed to be stolen. An officer at the scene reported the suspect tried to run but was captured.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO