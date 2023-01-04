Read full article on original website
FOX21News.com
Enoch City Tragedy
Community leaders and neighbors are mourning after the tragic deaths of an Enoch City family.
FOX21News.com
Fire Mitigation in a Vulnerable Town
Forest Meadow residents speak out on dangerous intersection concerns.
KXRM
Burglary of business leads to arrest of alleged suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A burglary in the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 led officers to an alleged suspect who was taken into custody. On Wednesday, The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 3800 block of East La Salle Street between Constitution Avenue and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a burglary. Officers found a […]
KKTV
Murder-suicide case in Teller County Thursday
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the Teller County Sheriff’s Office handled a death investigation on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced a “suspicious” death was under investigation in Florissant. The small town is along Highway 24 west of Woodland Park.
KKTV
Police activity near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs tied to a traffic stop with stolen vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large police presence near I-25 and Garden of the Gods on Thursday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News learned about the activity after several concerned viewers reached out. Police had part of Rusina Road closed down at about 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for CSPD says the incident was tied to a traffic stop. A lieutenant at a CSPD substation added the vehicle was believed to be stolen. An officer at the scene reported the suspect tried to run but was captured.
FOX21News.com
Enoch City Press Conference - 1/5/23 11:30 a.m.
City leaders with Enoch, Utah provide updates on the tragic shooting that killed 8 people, as well as resources that are available and the community outreach.
KXRM
Armed man who ran from crash scene arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away. CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard […]
KKTV
Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado Springs identified after teen seriously injured
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Body camera footage showing the shooting death of Christian Glass in Colorado.
KXRM
A truck running from police crashes into an SUV
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a truck after it crashed into an SUV on South Powers Boulevard in the late evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to CSPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of S. Powers Blvd and Airport […]
KXRM
South Powers head-on crash arrest, one suspect at large
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said one man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way head-on crash that happened just before Midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on South Powers Boulevard, while the search continues for a second suspect. EPSO said 26-year-old Chase Sellers was located by deputies […]
x1071.com
Colorado Woman Arrested After Driving on Lafayette County Courthouse Lawn
A Colorado woman was arrested Tuesday evening after driving onto the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn. According to the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a truck parked on the courthouse lawn around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials determined the driver jumped the curb, drove over the sidewalk and drove across the lawn before stopping near the courthouse’s south entrance. The driver, 39-year-old Rosalina Carvantez, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested for OWI and taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
KXRM
Robbery at a convenience store on N Murray Blvd
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after money was taken at a business on North Murray Boulevard and East Platte Avenue. On the evening of Jan. 3 around 9 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. Police said an unidentified […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs man facing manslaughter charge in reported accidental shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim and suspect in a reported accidental shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs have been identified. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a reported accidental shooting in the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Pt. on Dec. 24. The officers found a victim with a critical injury from a gunshot and had him transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The officers also located the shooter at the scene.
FOX21News.com
Coyote spotted at dog park in Colorado Springs
Coyote spotted at dog park in Colorado Springs
KXRM
Pueblo Police looking for five suspects in car burglary
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for five suspects who allegedly broke into a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 1, and used a stolen credit card. Police said on Sunday, an unknown person or persons broke into a vehicle and took the victim’s purse. Then a woman suspect allegedly used the victim’s […]
Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported receiving complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting donations, claiming to be for the agency. The fire department wants to let everyone know that they're not soliciting funds. According to the fire department, Colorado State Fair Fighters Foundation is not associated with Colorado Springs The post Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue
Gas leak 3100 block of Stone Avenue
KKTV
Colorado physician weighs in on metal health issues associated from cannabis
Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs. Deadly crash under investigation along S. Academy south of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
1 dead in crash south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash along S. Academy just east of I-25. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was facing charges in the incident.
KXRM
UPDATE: Missing woman was found and is well
UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/05/2023 6:25 a.m. CCPD said Amanda has been located and is well. They thank the public for their help. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate missing woman in Cañon City WEDNESDAY 01/04/2023 9:52 a.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing […]
