Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.
Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.
When police arrived, they found the injured man.
The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery.
The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen.
The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Comments / 8