Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
The Verge
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
The Verge
Nvidia’s latest AI tech can upscale old blurry YouTube videos
Nvidia has turned its AI upscaling technology on a new target: blurry web video. Announced this week during its CES 2023 presentation, RTX Video Super Resolution is designed to upscale video watched through the Chrome or Edge browsers on a PC to the equivalent of 4K. The catch is that you’ll need a relatively modern Nvidia GPU to benefit from the feature, with only its most recent 30 and 40-series GPUs listed as getting support when it releases next month.
The Verge
JBL’s earbuds with a touchscreen case are coming to the US
JBL recently announced a set of wireless earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case that let you control your music — but at the time, they were only headed to Europe. Now, at CES, JBL has announced plans to bring the earbuds to the US. JBL’s Tour Pro 2 headphones will launch stateside sometime this spring, and you’ll be able to pick them up for $249.95, or about the same price as Apple’s AirPods Pro.
The Verge
Razer made a soundbar that tracks your head to optimize sound
Soundbars might not be the audio system of choice for most desktop setups, but Razer is trying is offering a new one for people who don’t want to mess with headsets or finicky surround sound systems. The popular gaming tech company just announced the Leviathan V2 Pro at CES 2023, the latest addition to its existing range of soundbars designed to provide compact, low-profile audio for PC gamers.
ETOnline.com
The 40 Best Amazon New Year's Sale Deals: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
Digital Trends
This 3D laptop screen was the coolest thing I experienced at CES 2023
I won’t blame you if you hear the phrase, “3D laptop screen,” and roll your eyes. I was skeptical about it too. But I experienced two demos of these 3D laptop screens at CES 2023, and came away totally blown away by how immersive this technology was. The first experience I had with it was an actual gaming demo in an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop.
The Verge
Google’s new split-screen look for Android Auto is rolling out to everyone
The Android Auto look and feel has evolved greatly since we reviewed it in 2015, but now its biggest update is starting to roll out to all users, introducing a split-screen UI that can let you see more things at once. Keeping the map on screen while also adding one or two other panes makes it a bit more like Apple’s current approach to CarPlay, and Google says its focus is on creating a “more personal, easy-to-use experience from behind the wheel.”
The Verge
LG wants to reinvent how you think of TV picture modes
Setting up a new TV? Ask any videophile or home theater nerd and they’ll probably tell you to set your picture mode to the movie/cinema option (or whatever’s closest on your particular TV) and leave it there. Traditionally, this has been the most color accurate option and leans toward a pleasant, warm white balance instead of the cooler temperature that usually accompanies “standard” modes. But there are inevitably those people who prefer the standard or vivid settings — much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new Yoga Book 9i laptop has a second screen above its screen
Dual monitor setups are great and all, but how about dual screens in a strangely tall laptop? Lenovo is here to answer that, as it’s announcing the Yoga Book 9i laptop at CES — the first laptop with dual OLED displays. This device is part laptop, part tablet,...
Digital Trends
Razer Project Carol head cushion builds surround sound right into your gaming chair
Razer teased its Project Carol Concept design at CES 2023. It’s the world’s first head cushion design with near-field surround sound and haptics. The concept has already won several awards at CES 2023, including the Innovation award and Best of Show award, indicating its proof of concept has already made huge strides.
The Verge
Drop’s desktop computer speakers are tempting me to ditch the headset
Drop has announced the new Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors today at CES 2023, the company’s first desktop speakers that promise to provide “high-quality” and “big sound” from an affordable and compact package. They support Bluetooth 5.0, include a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and aux-in line, and can be connected to an external subwoofer for additional bass and fuller audio. They’re also designed for both horizontal and vertical orientation for greater flexibility with placement.
Engadget
Lenovo's Smart Paper tablet is a $400 answer to the Kindle Scribe
Alongside its regular slate of laptops and other gear, Lenovo has announced an E-Ink notepad at CES. Smart Paper is a 10.3-inch display with an anti-glare screen. The company says it’s a lightweight device with 50GB of storage, enough for 50,000 pages of doodles and scrawls. Smart Paper comes...
PSA: Steam has a hidden feature that lets you move your game installs around
Skip the library and manage all your games from one window using the storage manager.
The Verge
Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation on Wear OS now works without a phone
Google Maps on Wear OS is getting a big navigation upgrade. On Thursday, Google announced that you can now get turn-by-turn directions in Google Maps on internet-connected Wear OS watches without a smartphone (via Droid Life). That means if you’re out and about with a cellular-connected watch (like, say, the cellular-enabled Pixel Watch) with an active LTE plan or your watch is connected via Wi-Fi, you can get directions right on your wrist even if you don’t have your phone.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new Android tablet looks like a really big iPad Pro
The 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme seems like Lenovo’s answer to the iPad Pro, right down to the sleek gray chassis, Magic Keyboard-like keyboard stand, and stylus. It’s just a little bigger. The $1,199 Tab Extreme has a 14.5-inch 120Hz 3K OLED display and runs Android 13. It comes...
The Verge
Razer’s Edge 5G handheld is coming to Verizon this month for $359.99
Razer and Verizon co-announced the pricing for the 5G-enabled Edge gaming handheld during CES 2023. It’s launching on January 26th for $359.99 when you add it as a new tablet line to your account. With an installment plan, Verizon says the math works out to $10 per month for 36 months. This pricing is available for a limited time, but a timeframe wasn’t provided by Verizon, so we’ve followed up to find out. The retail price for the 5G model is $599.99, which is $200 more than the Wi-Fi-only model.
The Verge
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G comes with an upgraded display
Samsung is starting off 2023 with a budget phone refresh, making some smart upgrades with the Galaxy A14 5G — at least on paper. The A14 will cost $199, which is $50 lower than the A13 5G’s list price. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with a higher-res display and selfie cam while leaving many other core specs alone. Samsung will also offer up to four years of security updates and two OS version upgrades, which is a significant step up from the two or three years of security updates that are much more common at this price.
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an...
Digital Trends
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
