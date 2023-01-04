Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed 52-year-old Franceso Lobuono of Little River as the motorcyclist killed in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | SCHP: 1 dead after crash...
Driver of disabled SUV dies in Marion County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a disabled SUV was killed and another driver was hurt Tuesday night in a crash in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Highway 76 near Laughlin Road, which is about four miles west of Marion. According to […]
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
Driver cited after bicyclist hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a crash Monday in Myrtle Beach that injured a bicyclist, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The driver was cited with failure to yield right of way, Vest said. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport woman arrested for alleged hit and run of teen on New Year’s Day
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a teen boy on New Year’s Day and fleeing the scene. 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested around 10:15 Wednesday morning. She was incarcerated in the Brunswick County Detention Center and charged with Felony Hit...
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
WECT
Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
North Myrtle Beach police identify suspects involved in alleged assault of Burlington employee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has identified the individuals who allegedly assaulted a store employee during an armed robbery. The names of the suspects have not yet been released. It happened Friday evening at the Burlington in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. Both suspects left the store […]
WMBF
Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence high school student is in the hospital after a fight led to a fall off the top-floor balcony. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
WMBF
House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
abcnews4.com
Crews control 6-acre brush fire near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a brush fire near the 1000 block of Gilbert Road Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze is approximately six acres. This incident is under control as of 4:45 p.m. Smoke will likely remain visible in the area for an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
Horry County police arrest man wanted on federal drug charges; woman also charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte for distribution of meth, according to a police report obtained by News13. Corey Vance Warren, 32, of Conway, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly refused to come out of a home on Mammie […]
wpde.com
Tornado warning expires in Horry County
WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
live5news.com
Warrants: Woman gave birth in Myrtle Beach after suspected heroin overdose
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman gave birth to a baby boy after a suspected heroin overdose, according to an arrest warrant. Police arrested Jenna Mcdaniel on Monday following an investigation. Arrest warrants state that on Sept. 9, officers were called to Grand Strand Medical Center...
