North Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Suspect arrested after hitting 100 mph during police chase through Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has made an arrest following a chase with an individual suspected of assaulting a government official. “If he’ll do it to a marked police vehicle and officers in uniform, God knows what he’ll do to anybody else,” said Lt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence high school student is in the hospital after a fight led to a fall off the top-floor balcony. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
LORIS, SC
abcnews4.com

Crews control 6-acre brush fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a brush fire near the 1000 block of Gilbert Road Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze is approximately six acres. This incident is under control as of 4:45 p.m. Smoke will likely remain visible in the area for an...
CONWAY, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Tornado warning expires in Horry County

WPDE — A tornado warning was issued for Horry County Wednesday until 2 p.m. The warning, which included Aynor and Loris, expired shortly before 2 p.m. The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see some severe weather throughout the afternoon with the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts and a brief, isolated tornado.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

