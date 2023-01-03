Read full article on original website
Heidi Flowers
Heidi Flowers, 56, of Harvey, Iowa, passed away Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House. Heidi Jean Flowers, daughter of Larry Joe and Margaret Elizabeth (Rust) Mateer, was born on June 19, 1966, in Oskaloosa. She was raised near New Sharon and was a 1984 graduate of North Mahaska High School. She furthered her education at Indian Hills Community College, where she studied Computer Science. While her sons were young, she stayed home with them. When they went to school, she went to work at Vermeer Manufacturing; she started on the floor and was promoted to work in the engineering office, where she worked for several years. Later, Heidi was hired by Wieler Products in Knoxville; she was again promoted to the engineering department, where she designed and wrote operating and product supply manuals. She retired in December 2021.
