spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
foxla.com
LA residents fear of eviction wave as tenant protections are set to expire
LOS ANGELES - Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles' rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it.
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
In California, Independent Truckers Face Uncertain Future
LOS ANGELES —With his truck parked waiting for loads, Todd Ellis ambles up to other drivers — especially newcomers — to shoot the breeze and talk shop. He senses their panic. Uncertainty is rife in these Long Beach and Los Angeles ports, a doorway for a full...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LA mayor’s program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
A program announced by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic and high demand...
Headlines: Locals Protest ‘EaHo,’ the Name Being Used To Gentrify East Hollywood
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Hollywood: The latest abbreviated term that small business owners are using to attempt to gentrify an L.A. neighborhood...
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA
Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
Laist.com
California Is In A State Of Emergency. Here’s What LA Can Expect From The Storm
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Los...
Sfvbj.com
Community Memorial Health System Welcomes New Chief of Staff
Dr. Chris Johnson was welcomed this week as the new chief of staff for the Community Memorial Health System, a not-for-profit health system comprised of Ventura-based Community Memorial Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital. Johnson has been a longtime leader at the Ventura hospital and served as medical director of...
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
weho.org
City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections
The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases and to align with the City of Los Angeles’ protections. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on December 31, 2022 but has been extended until January 31, 2023.
‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago
A year after a Black family won back the Bruce's Beach property previously owned by their ancestors, they're selling the land for $20 million. The post ‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
L.A. Weekly
The Cannabis Trends We’re Buying in 2023
This week we’re excited about what’s to come for the cannabis industry in 2023. Last week we covered the fact that life is less than perfect in cannabis while highlighting some of the things we believed caused a lot of our headaches in 2022. This week, the opposite. We’re highlighting the things we think are going to help everyone turn it around.
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
LA County using Dutch nonprofit's device to keep trash out of the Pacific Ocean
The Interceptor serves as a last line of defense against trash flowing into the Pacific Ocean by way of Ballona Creek.
