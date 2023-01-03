ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price

As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA mayor’s program focusing on encampments launches in Venice

A program announced by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic and high demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA

Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Sfvbj.com

Community Memorial Health System Welcomes New Chief of Staff

Dr. Chris Johnson was welcomed this week as the new chief of staff for the Community Memorial Health System, a not-for-profit health system comprised of Ventura-based Community Memorial Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital. Johnson has been a longtime leader at the Ventura hospital and served as medical director of...
VENTURA, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Extends Residential Tenant Protections

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended renter protections for residential tenants due to the countywide surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases and to align with the City of Los Angeles’ protections. The County’s Tenant Protection Resolution was set to expire on December 31, 2022 but has been extended until January 31, 2023.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Cannabis Trends We’re Buying in 2023

This week we’re excited about what’s to come for the cannabis industry in 2023. Last week we covered the fact that life is less than perfect in cannabis while highlighting some of the things we believed caused a lot of our headaches in 2022. This week, the opposite. We’re highlighting the things we think are going to help everyone turn it around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

