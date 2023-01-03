Read full article on original website
Sfvbj.com
Community Memorial Health System Welcomes New Chief of Staff
Dr. Chris Johnson was welcomed this week as the new chief of staff for the Community Memorial Health System, a not-for-profit health system comprised of Ventura-based Community Memorial Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital. Johnson has been a longtime leader at the Ventura hospital and served as medical director of...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M
The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
theregistrysocal.com
Irvine Company Announces Completion of 1.1MM Spectrum Terrace in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2023) — Irvine Company announced today the completion of the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, the 1.1-million-square-foot office campus located at the highly-visible intersection of the 1-405 and Highway 133 in Irvine Spectrum. Designed for the future of work, Spectrum Terrace offers an...
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
theregistrysocal.com
Healthcare Property Advisors Pays $80MM for Four-Building Office Campus in Brea
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the $80 million sale and $44 million financing of Imperial Mariner, a four-building office / medical office campus totaling 288,189 square feet in Brea, California. JLL represented the seller, AdelFi Credit Union (AdelFi), and procured the...
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
californiaglobe.com
Projected LA County Mask Mandate Date Passes With No Implementation
A January 5th Indoor Mask Mandate prediction by the LA County Department of Public Health passed by on Thursday, with many now doubtful that such a mandate could return as COVID-19 rates in the County have stabilized in the past month. New statistics released by the Los Angeles County Department...
As LA’s COVID tenant protections expire, some fear eviction wave
Dionicia Cipres owes nearly $6,000 in rent on her one-bedroom Koreatown apartment, where she lives with her husband. Come Feb. 1, when Los Angeles’ rent protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire, the clock will begin ticking for Cipres to pay back all of it. Cipres,...
COVID deaths in LA County mount following post-Thanksgiving surge
Five days into a new year, the number of new cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County remain stable, but following the post-Thanksgiving surge, COVID-19 continues to take the lives of dozens of residents daily.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
Mayor Bass' housing program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
A program announced by Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced.
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association to File Measure H Rent Control Injunction Next Week
A spokesperson with the California Apartment Association (CAA) told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that lawyers for the group will soon file an injunction to stop a rent control initiative. Measure H would roll back rents to May 2021 levels at some buildings and establish a rental board made up of...
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
American Airlines announced today it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change
On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
2urbangirls.com
LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Outreach workers were spotted attempting to convince those living in tents along Los Angeles’ streets to accept housing if they abandon their tents and other items in exchange for the room.
With all this rain, is California still in a drought?
After years of drought, here's a look at how this winter's storms help the state's water supply.
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
