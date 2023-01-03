ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sfvbj.com

Community Memorial Health System Welcomes New Chief of Staff

Dr. Chris Johnson was welcomed this week as the new chief of staff for the Community Memorial Health System, a not-for-profit health system comprised of Ventura-based Community Memorial Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital. Johnson has been a longtime leader at the Ventura hospital and served as medical director of...
VENTURA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M

The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Irvine Company Announces Completion of 1.1MM Spectrum Terrace in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (Jan. 4, 2023) — Irvine Company announced today the completion of the third and final phase of Spectrum Terrace, the 1.1-million-square-foot office campus located at the highly-visible intersection of the 1-405 and Highway 133 in Irvine Spectrum. Designed for the future of work, Spectrum Terrace offers an...
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Healthcare Property Advisors Pays $80MM for Four-Building Office Campus in Brea

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the $80 million sale and $44 million financing of Imperial Mariner, a four-building office / medical office campus totaling 288,189 square feet in Brea, California. JLL represented the seller, AdelFi Credit Union (AdelFi), and procured the...
BREA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price

As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change

On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
PASADENA, CA
Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE

