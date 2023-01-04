Read full article on original website
Paving the way for autonomous trucks: Continental presents modular multi-sensor solution
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Continental is presenting an innovative sensor solution for commercial vehicles at CES 2023 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The commercial vehicle business is more complex than ever due to growing transport volumes, equipment rates of trucks with new assistance systems, and increasingly complex fleet management. The Continental Sensor Array provides an answer to the growing number of intelligent and automated driving systems in commercial vehicles. The multi-sensor system can be mounted above modern vehicle windshields to provide a compact, integrated solution to manage the new complex environments of commercial vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005146/en/ Holistic environmental perception: At CES 2023, Continental is presenting a modular multi-sensor solution for commercial vehicles to unlock the safe mobility of tomorrow. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Mercedes to use Nvidia’s digital twin tech to modernize its factories
The automaker is one of Nvidia’s latest customers to use Omniverse Enterprise, a software platform used to build and operate metaverse applications. Nvidia said Tuesday ahead of the official kickoff of CES 2023 that Mercedes will use Omniverse to design, plan and optimize its factories. Specifically, Mercedes is preparing to manufacture its new electric vehicle platform at its plant in Rastatt, Germany.
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
Aviation International News
New State Aviation Acquires Blackhawk Aerospace
Private equity firm New State Aviation Holdings today announced the purchase of aircraft performance company Blackhawk Aerospace in a deal that complements its December 2021 acquisition of TBM dealer Avex. Founded in 1999, Waco, Texas-headquartered Blackhawk develops engine upgrades for turboprop airplanes and provides aircraft modifications. It has more than 60 employees.
MotorAuthority
Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES
Chrysler will use the 2023 CES starting Jan. 5 in Las Vegas to provide a taste of new in-vehicle technology it may introduce in its future electric lineup. The automaker will present the Synthesis, a cabin concept that integrates AI-backed software systems sourced from parent company Stellantis, together with sustainable materials.
wealthinsidermag.com
Christopher Tarhan of Tarhanmotorsport: The Expert in Marketing Strategies for Motorsports
Motorsport is an exciting, challenging and sometimes dangerous industry. For those who are bold enough to thrive on its challenges in can also be a very lucrative business for many brands, companies and personalities. It is highly embraced by people worldwide and draws the attention of thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching at home. Many entrepreneurs and companies have taken advantage of the opportunity to be involved in the sport to create more brand awareness for their products and services. Although motorsports marketing is alluring and exciting, it can be one of the most challenging industries to navigate without the right expertise on your side. Today, many marketing agencies are helping entrepreneurs and businesses handle their marketing within the motorsports world. Christopher Tarhan is a leading marketing strategist in the industry who is offering unique marketing strategies to help businesses achieve success.
Carscoops
Hyundai Showcasing 10 New Startups At CES
Hyundai and Kia are showcasing a host of innovative startups at CES 2023 through their ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform. No less than 10 startups are running exhibits at the ZER01NE pavilion ranging from companies developing digital therapy for children with ADHD to advanced camera technologies that promise to provide a human-like wide field of view for smart robots.
Medagadget.com
Dental Laboratories Market Statistics, Trends, Analysis Size and Growth Factors by 2030 | GC Corporation, Envista, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., 3D Systems, Nexa3D
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide dental laboratories market reached USD 30.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to see a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. One of the main factors influencing the market revenue growth is the rising prevalence of dental issues, increased oral health awareness, and rising demand for and adoption of contemporary products and technologies.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, a business specializing in recycling and waste management solutions, announces national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). “We are excited for Federal...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Logistics Recycling Inc. Offers Help With Lamp Recyclers in Green Bay, WI
Logistics Recycling Inc., a Green Bay, WI-based company that provides safe, cost-effective, and compliant recycling solutions for businesses, announced its expansion into the lamp recycling industry. Logistics Recycling Inc.’s goal is to provide safe, cost-effective, and compliant recycling solutions for businesses throughout Wisconsin that want to dispose of their used lamps safely. It offers these services at no additional charge on top of current waste removal fees to save money and improve environmental awareness by reducing waste disposal costs.
beckersdental.com
3 dental leadership moves
A DSO that named its chief dental officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Dec. 28:. 1. Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. 2. Former Microsoft director Stephen Fong joined dental software company Planet DDS as CFO.
nexttv.com
Ampersand Automates Planning of Large-Scale Addressable Campaigns
Advanced-advertising company Ampersand said it has created a system that automates the planning of addressable TV ad campaigns, cutting the time to market from days to hours. In order to build national scale via pay TV, addressable campaigns need to place ads that run via multiple distributors with different technologies and protocols. Ampersand, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox Communications, has been working to standardize addressable technology across distributors but coordinating campaigns remained a painstaking process, Ari Turner senior VP, sales operations at Ampersand, told Broadcasting+Cable.
mpo-mag.com
Life Science Outsourcing Inc. Acquires J-Pac Medical
Life Science Outsourcing Inc. (LSO), a contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies, has acquired J-Pac Medical, a manufacturing, packaging and sterilization outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies. Headquartered in Somersworth, NH, J-Pac Medical has more than 35 years of experience providing...
Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said on Thursday that more auto plant closures will happen if high prices for electric vehicles cause vehicle markets to shrink from pre-pandemic levels.
Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005257/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/ Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Stellantis announces plans to mass produce Archer's electric aircraft
(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announced they have partnered to manufacture Archer's flagship electric aircraft.According to Stellantis officials, the company will help Archer with manufacturing technology, experienced personnel and capital to manufacture the Midnight eVTOL aircraft at Archer's facility in Covington, Georgia.The companies plan to start manufacturing the aircraft in 2024.This electric aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable and quiet.In addition to this, it has an expected payload of over 1,000 pounds and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.Officials say the aircraft has a 100-mile range and is designed for back-to-back trips...
Digiday
Omnicom Media Group and Albertsons partner on targeting and measuring CTV via The Trade Desk
As if to prove commerce media will play a more central role than ever before in the media investment strategies of marketers, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) will announce at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas an exclusive partnership it struck with Albertsons Media Collective, Digiday has learned. The partnership...
Quectel Launches Automotive Grade 5G NR Release 16 Modules to Support Autonomous Driving
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- CES, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider, today announces its new automotive grade 5G NR modules, the AG59x series. The new modules deliver a wide range of enhancements including multi-gigabit cellular connectivity, C-V2X PC5 direct communications, improved location services, a high-performance multicore application processor as well as strengthened security, making it an ideal solution in supporting the next generation automotive applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005509/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
