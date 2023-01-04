ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard, CA

KTVU FOX 2

The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information

Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.Evacuation map: Search your addressCheck storm/emergency information, maps in your countyAlameda CountyContra Costa County  Marin CountyMonterey CountyNapa CountySanta Cruz CountySan Francisco CountySan Mateo CountySanta Clara CountySonoma CountySolano CountyKPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Photos show aftermath of Wednesday's destructive storm

(KRON) — As cleanup from Wednesday evening’s storm continues, the Bay Area is still dealing with wind, rain and hazardous driving conditions. Local officials advise residents to stay off the roads if possible as landslides and flash flooding are still possible. Thursday morning, residents woke up to coastal chaos from Santa Cruz and San Mateo […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Apple stores close early due to storm

(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m. Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown […]
sfstandard.com

Live Storm Blog: Death Toll Ticks Up

Downtown SF hasn’t seen as much rainfall in more than 150 years. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which says the 10.33 inches that doused the city’s center since Dec. 26 made for the wettest 10 days since 1871. 1:20 p.m. | Surf City. Gray skies,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

