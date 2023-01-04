Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, launching January 5 for $799
It’s still not what most people would consider “affordable,” but if you want to get into Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series for less than $1,000, you’ll have a chance in a couple of days. The company’s GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will launch on January 5 starting at $799, $400 less than the MSRP of the RTX 4080 and $100 less than the originally planned 12GB version of the 4080.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU announced at CES 2023: all the details
We've just finished watching Nvidia's big presentation at CES 2023, and we're pleased to report that a new GPU is in the works from Team Green – one that won't burn a hole in your pocket (or your PC case) like the RTX 4090. Yes, the hotly-anticipated RTX 4070...
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
pocketnow.com
HP announces new laptops, monitors, earbuds, and accessories at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.
game-news24.com
If you stand up to the console, a design flaw of the PlayStation 5 will have a big effect
Playstation 5 owners may wish to change their system, and as it was revealed that using the PS5 in the vertical position may damage your console at any cost. Sony have a design defect, so it's possible that using that position will damage the gaming console.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | OLED-sporting LG gram Ultraslim and LG gram Style devices headline new 13th Gen Intel Core-powered LG laptop lineup for 2023
LG has released no fewer than nine new devices for CES 2023, with the LG gram Ultraslim, LG gram Style 16, and LG gram Style 14 leading the bunch thanks to the presence of OLED panels. The gram Ultraslim laptop weighs in at just 998 g and is about 10.99 mm in depth when closed. The 15.6-inch laptop can be configured with as much as 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB storage (Gen4 NVMe). The ultra-lightweight Ultraslim also comes with an ultra-compact adaptor in some regions, and it will be an ideal choice for those who want power on the move.
game-news24.com
ASUS can display a 49inch ROG Strix XG49WCR monitor with 51201440 resolution
At the CES 2023, ASUS unveiled the full XG49WCR gaming monitor for true fans. This is a large curved panel with an equator diameter of 49 inches with a 5120 1440 pixels ultra-high resolution.
game-news24.com
Powerful laptops have huge dimensions, they're rechargeable at the CES 2023
The future of tech won't be the thinest, the smallest, PCs of all time. And I am sure, since the laptop makers came to CES 2023, with a huge roster of laptops with 14-inch, 16-inch and even 18-inch versions.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
game-news24.com
Razers' new soundbox is able to track its head in 3D audio
The Leviathan V2 Pro, announced at CES, looks like its trying to be someone's novative model in the world through a built-in camera and infrared sensors. But as it's tracking the users' head location, the better it is to deliver a 3D sound for THX.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount
The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
IGN
The Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU Is On Sale
Dell is offering its only GeForce RTX 4080 equipped gaming PC, the latest Alienware Aurora R15, for $3399.99 today after a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 4090 for $3879.99 after the same code. The RTX 40 series video cards are only half of the story; the Alienware Aurora R15 is also equipped with the new 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700KF 16-core Raptor Lake CPU.
yankodesign.com
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) is a powerful gaming laptop with a personality
Although laptops have been a part of consumers’ lives for decades now, gaming laptops are still a bit of a novelty considering their target audience. You might not think that if you made rounds at CES 2023, though, or at least kept tabs on related news. There is a plethora of new notebooks from major PC makers, all geared toward gaming as well as content creation. Of course, gaming laptops aren’t new, and they even have the stigma of being bulky, heavy, and almost unwelcoming in appearance. This new generation of gaming laptops, however, do stand out from their peers in their stylish designs and especially their sizes, and the Republic of Gamers’ new Zephyrus M16 clearly sets itself apart with an aesthetic that will probably sing to more than just gamers.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy Apre-orders had to be cancelled for certain Xbox players due to the delayed release
Hogwarts Legacy is a long-awaited game for the successful Harry Potter storybook. On Hogwarts, it promises to offer an extraordinary open-world experience for students. The game will be available on PC and Xbox 360, both from current and new generation, and also on Nintendo Switch.
game-news24.com
Cheap wireless headphones with noise reduction? What do you need at Samsung?
This offer gives you a very inexpensive portable Samsung Galaxy B2A-sonic headphones today. They are actually available only for 59 Euro on Amazon, while they were marketed at 149 Euro upon their release. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is the latest wireless headphones which Samsung has launched.
HP unveils upgraded OMEN desktops and laptops with integrated GeForce Now
HP showcases updates to its OMEN gaming PCs and laptops at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, including support for new 13th Gen Intel CPUs and cutting-edge liquid cooling.
game-news24.com
The day Before: lo sparatutto survival tra The Last of Us e The Division combatte in video
The Day before is going to be released in March on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S, so the guys from Fntastic will have the opportunity to show unpublished gameplay scenes during NVIDIA keynote.
