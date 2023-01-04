Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.
Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
WETM 18 News
Bills legend Marv Levy discusses Damar Hamlin’s condition
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills icon weighs in on the support for Damar Hamlin. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s, discusses Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin, 24, a safety for the Bills, suffered a cardiac arrest in Monday’s Bills at […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles try one final time to clinch top spot in NFC with win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Here’s a familiar refrain these days around Philly: All the Eagles have to do is win one game and they are the NFC East champions, hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have a postseason bye and own home-field advantage in the playoffs. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t usually watch Monday night games on television. But with the Patriots preparing to play the Bills, and with New England's playoff hopes hinging on a victory, the longtime coach happened to have the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on.
Granato: Sabres not against keeping 3 goalies
Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Don Granato joined the Howard and Jeremy Show to talk the Sabres not against keeping 3 goaltenders up with the Sabres.
Jaguars vs. Titans: Transportation options for Game Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for a showdown against the Tennessee Titans. With gameday just two days away, we want you to be prepared — as Downtown Jacksonville will be packed with loud and proud Jags fans on Saturday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week...
Citrus County Chronicle
Late-season runs raise stakes for Lions-Packers matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers know they will reach the postseason if they win Sunday night. The Detroit Lions’ playoff prospects are a little more complicated. Even if Detroit (8-8) beats Green Bay (8-8), the Lions can reach the playoffs only if the Seattle...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Coyotes
On 1990s Night for their Throwback Thursday series, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7) are set to host Andre Tourigny's Arizona Coyotes (13-18-5) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
NHL
Video Review: MTL @ NSH - 4:10 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that Cody Glass' stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Montreal net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month. The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from...
