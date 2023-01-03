Read full article on original website
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Iowa football: 10 burning questions as the Hawkeyes enter the offseason
Iowa ended an up-and-down 2022 season with a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Both teams were depleted with opt-outs — especially on offense — and the Hawks’ defense put the clamps down on the Cats. It was a nice end to a season...
Takeaways: Fight Leads to Iowa Comeback
Hawkeyes Overcome 21-Point Deficit to Knock Off Indiana Thursday
Report: Ciarrocca leaving Gophers for Big Ten rival again
Ciarrocca left the Gophers after the 2019 season and returned for this past season.
Chimdy Onoh, 4-star OT via class of 2023, reveals B1G-heavy list of finalists
Chimdy Onoh is a 4-star prospect available in the 2023 recruiting class. Though a number of prospects have already signed with their respective programs, Onoh recently dropped a list of 4 finalists. Out of the B1G, Penn State, Michigan State and Rutgers are still in the running for Onoh’s services....
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Iowa
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday night after the Hoosiers blew a 21-point lead and lost to Iowa, 91-89. He was upset with the officiating, and also Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Here's the full video, plus the transcript.
The 3-2-1: A big portal visitor for Nebraska and more on Matt Rhule's staff hires
Nebraska will host a big transfer portal visitor this weekend. We hit on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.
Filip Rebraca points to 1 teammate’s leadership as big part of 21-point comeback vs. Indiana
Filip Rebraca was part of the team that helped Iowa complete an impressive 21-point comeback to topple No. 15 Indiana on Thursday. The Hawkeyes won 91-89 at home. Through the contest a new leader emerged for the Hawkeyes on the court, as sophomore Payton Sandfort led the team with encouragement and levelheadedness.
Big Ten Basketball Player Announces He's Stepping Away From Program
Illinois four-star freshman guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from the program, he announced Friday. In a statement released on Twitter, Clark said his decision "has nothing to do with basketball" but is about "prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing." "For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball...
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
Former Husker Kenny Wilhite is no longer part of Nebraska's staff
One of the longest-tenured members of Nebraska’s football support staff is no longer with the program. HuskerOnline confirmed on Thursday that former 1991 Husker All-Big Eight defensive back Kenny Wilhite will not be a part of first-year head coach Matt Rhule’s operation. Wilhite is one of the last...
Mike Woodson details how Indiana fell apart at Iowa after Race Thompson injury
Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) blew a 21-point lead in its 91-89 loss at Iowa. Mike Woodson’s team saw all sorts of issues when forward Race Thompson exited the game with an apparent knee injury, as Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) star Kris Murray exploded for 21 second-half points to propel his team to victory.
Michael Uini, 4-star OT via 2024 class, incudes 2 B1G programs in top 10
Michael Uini has narrowed down his choices, and two B1G programs have made the cut. The OT holds offers from 27 different schools across multiple conferences, including CFP National Championship contenders UGA and TCU. At 6’7 and 290 pounds, Uini would be a sizeable addition to any offensive line.
In top-five national matchup, Gabe Arnold tops Tate Naaktgeboren as Linn-Mar tops Iowa City High
MARION — Gabe Arnold is now two-for-two against Tate Naaktgeboren this season. Arnold and Naaktgeboren, two of the nation's top high school wrestlers, met for the second time Thursday night, when No. 5 Iowa City High visited No. 9 Linn-Mar for their annual Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet. Arnold, City High's 182-pounder, secured a 3-1 win over Naaktgeboren, Linn-Mar's two-time state champ. ...
Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska Among Colleges with Most PF HoFers
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists have been announced, and it got me to wondering about which colleges are most represented in Canton. The 2023 Finalists are Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Albert Lewis, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, and Darren Woodson.
