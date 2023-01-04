Read full article on original website
Related
Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
Jamaican police say fatal shooting of Sean Patterson, 33, was ‘contract killing that emanated from Britain’
British tourist’s murder was a ‘contract killing’, Jamaican police claim
Police in Jamaica have claimed the murder of a 33-year-old British tourist was a “contract killing” by “unknown assailants”.Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from West London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday near the pool of his holiday accommodation in Bogue Hill, St James.In a video statement on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, said: “Our investigation so far has theorised that the murder was a contract killing that emanated from Britain.”Mr Bailey went on to say Mr...
Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers
Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Nightmare description of Idaho knife murders revealed
Idaho knife murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is behind bars in Moscow, Idaho after a judge ordered him held without bail. A public defender represented Kohberger at the proceedings. TMZ revealed that one of the survivors of the attack claims she say a man “5-10 or taller, not very muscular but athletically built with bushy eyebrows, Read more... The post Nightmare description of Idaho knife murders revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
BBC
Utah shooting: A man killed his family after wife filed for divorce
A 42-year-old man shot seven members of his family before killing himself in the US state of Utah after his wife filed for divorce, police said. The family of eight were found dead inside a rural home in Enoch City, Utah on Wednesday night during a welfare check at the property.
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
British man shot dead at villa in Jamaica
A British man has been shot dead at a villa in the St James parish of Jamaica. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, police said. Jamaica constabulary force...
Jailed man leaps from dock at court and goes on run as police launch manhunt
A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run. Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court. The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his...
Girlfriend of footballer stabbed to death at Boxing Day rave vows to get justice for ‘love of my life’
The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.” Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best...
BBC
'Limited hope' Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar will survive
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
Two suspects ‘not apprehended’ over Mark Cavendish robbery, court told
Detectives have been unable to find two suspects wanted over a knifepoint robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, a court has heard.Two men deny two counts of robbery over the raid in the Ongar area of Essex in the early hours of November 27 2021 and are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.A third man admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing and will be sentenced at a later date, but officers have been unable to locate a fourth and fifth man, who have been named as suspects.Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said that masked intruders armed...
