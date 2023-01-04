Read full article on original website
65K mourn Benedict XVI as pope emeritus lies in state at Vatican; funeral is Thursday
Public viewing lasts through Wednesday as officials expect tens of thousands to pass by Benedict's body at the Vatican.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
Pope Benedict funeral details announced
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican must plan a funeral for a retired pope, which "has no precedent in Italy," one expert says.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided Over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s...
WVNews
Benedict's admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him
VATICAN CITY (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years...
BBC
Pope praises 'wise, tender' Benedict at solemn burial
Pope Francis has joined pilgrims in St Peter's Square to preside over the funeral of his predecessor, who resigned from the papacy in 2013. The dome of St Peter's basilica at the Vatican was shrouded in mist as the cypress-wood coffin containing Pope Benedict XVI's body was brought out and placed on the steps.
Watch live: Funeral Mass held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as Pope Francis presides over the funeral Mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City.Jan. 5, 2023.
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The latest on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:VATICAN CITY — Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Some 100,000 people were expected to crowd into the square and spill over...
Tens of thousands attend Pope Benedict funeral in St. Peter's square
Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor former Pope Benedict XVI in a funeral attended by tens of thousands of mourners at St. Peter's Square. CNN's Delia Gallagher reports.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
