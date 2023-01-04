ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News WFXT

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
NBC Chicago

Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided Over by Pope

With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s...
WVNews

Benedict's admirers keep streaming to Vatican to honor him

VATICAN CITY (AP) — For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body. Benedict died on Saturday at age 95 after 10 years...
BBC

Pope praises 'wise, tender' Benedict at solemn burial

Pope Francis has joined pilgrims in St Peter's Square to preside over the funeral of his predecessor, who resigned from the papacy in 2013. The dome of St Peter's basilica at the Vatican was shrouded in mist as the cypress-wood coffin containing Pope Benedict XVI's body was brought out and placed on the steps.
The Independent

Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The latest on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:VATICAN CITY — Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Some 100,000 people were expected to crowd into the square and spill over...
