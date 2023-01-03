One of the two roommates spared in the gruesome University of Idaho quadruple murders “is still a victim,” an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves’ family told Fox News on Saturday. The roommate, identified as D.M. in a probable cause affidavit, has been vilified by online sleuths after court documents revealed she came face to face with the alleged killer before locking herself in her room on the morning of the murders. 911 wasn’t contacted until several hours later. Attorney Shanon Gray said on Fox News “Cavuto Live” that the roommate proved to be crucial in law enforcement’s case against the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. “And the fact that she was able to give some additional identification, I think it [was] beneficial in this case. She was able to give kind of type and build and what [the suspect] looked like a little bit—bushy eyebrows, things along those lines,” Gray said. Read it at FOX News

