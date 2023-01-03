Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
Lesley Lemoine was last seen in March of last year A body found in a donation bin in South Carolina has been identified as a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing in March of last year. Lesley Lemoine, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was identified after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered by a passerby who noticed a bad smell coming from the box on New Year's Eve morning. Lemoine's family has been notified, the Kershaw County...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
University of Idaho Slaughter Survivor ‘Still a Victim,’ Attorney Says
One of the two roommates spared in the gruesome University of Idaho quadruple murders “is still a victim,” an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves’ family told Fox News on Saturday. The roommate, identified as D.M. in a probable cause affidavit, has been vilified by online sleuths after court documents revealed she came face to face with the alleged killer before locking herself in her room on the morning of the murders. 911 wasn’t contacted until several hours later. Attorney Shanon Gray said on Fox News “Cavuto Live” that the roommate proved to be crucial in law enforcement’s case against the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. “And the fact that she was able to give some additional identification, I think it [was] beneficial in this case. She was able to give kind of type and build and what [the suspect] looked like a little bit—bushy eyebrows, things along those lines,” Gray said. Read it at FOX News
Local Connections: Bill to strengthen rural TV stations
The bipartisan Low Power Protection Act will soon become law, after it passed the House of Representatives on a voice vote. “The Low Power Protection Act is a bipartisan way to support diverse, locally oriented broadcasting that is so important to rural and remote communities in Oregon and across the country,” Oregon U. S. Senator Wyden said. “I’m proud that Senator Blunt and I got this bill across the finish line to help our local broadcasters continue to deliver programming. I won’t stop fighting to...
