KITV.com
Big Island man charged with meth, firearms possession offenses
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged a Mountain View man with several drug and firearm possession offenses after an August 2022 traffic stop. Daesyn Pacheco-Muragin, 32, was charged via felony information in relation to an August 15, 2022 traffic stop on Volcano Highway, where Pacheco-Muragin allegedly fled the scene before being apprehended. On January 4, 2023, Pacheco-Muragin was arrested for the outstanding felony information warrant in the case and another unrelated warrant.
bigislandnow.com
Five people arrested after large brawl in downtown Hilo
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested following the report of a large brawl in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s central dispatch received multiple calls just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting an altercation in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported that people were yelling, throwing rocks and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
KITV.com
3 teens, 2 adults arrested after brawl in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers and two men were arrested in Hilo on Wednesday after a large brawl. Bystanders reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons near Kino'ole Street, in the parking lot of a residential building.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandgazette.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge
Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
KITV.com
Charred body found in burning banyan tree
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- -- Big Island Police are investigating after a burned body was found on Banyan Drive in Hilo. Responders put out the fire and alerted Hawaii police of the charred body. Fire retardant was sprayed on the banyan to stop the tree from burning further.
KITV.com
NTSB releases preliminary report into Hawaii Life Flight crash off Maui
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report of the Hawaii Life Flight medical airbus that went down off of Maui waters three weeks ago. The aircraft, a Twin Propeller King Air, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an airplane in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
bigislandnow.com
Two urologists perform innovative procedures at Kona Community Hospital
Two Ali’i Health Center urologists perform two innovative and progressive urologic procedures at Kona Community Hospital. In early 2022, Dr. Jeffrey Palmgren performed a procedure called jelmyto chemoablation of a kidney tumor. The procedure specifically targets the tumor without removing the kidney. The procedure spares the patient from the systemic effects of chemotherapy and saves the patient from having to go into dialysis.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe
Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
bigislandnow.com
4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island
Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
bigislandgazette.com
Body Located Along Hilo Bay Shoreline Identified
Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the Hilo Bay shoreline, near Isles, in Hilo on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Randall Malakaua of Hilo. After an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the forensic pathologist reported...
