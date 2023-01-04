ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lake Ozark Fire Department announces addition of Cyanokits for first responders

LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units. According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus

COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million

The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson

An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in Jefferson City

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in each direction from the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange. The project also calls for restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four. The Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated. MoDOT says it expects to award a contract for the project next December, with work expected to take place in 2024.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says

A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
PARIS, MO
KOMU

Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station

FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday. The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station. The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber...
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy