Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
KOMU
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
KOMU
Lake Ozark Fire Department announces addition of Cyanokits for first responders
LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units. According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
KOMU
'Save A Life!' event educates residents about Naloxone to prevent growing opioid epidemic
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Boone County Overdose Response Coalition held the Save A Life! event on Thursday. Save A Life! is part of an ongoing series of free public events on how to use Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, to reverse an opioid overdose. Audience members also received the drug.
KOMU
Columbia elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year in Dunkin' sweepstakes
Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release. Dunkin'...
KOMU
Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus
COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
KOMU
City of Refuge beats donation goal and ranks No. 1 on CoMoGives leaderboard
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge raised $80,060 in December to beat its donation goal of $65,000 in the annual CoMoGives campaign. The organization was also ranked the No. 1 charity on the CoMoGives website. It is the organization's second year in a row for beating its donation goal, but it's...
KOMU
'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in each direction from the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange. The project also calls for restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four. The Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated. MoDOT says it expects to award a contract for the project next December, with work expected to take place in 2024.
KOMU
Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says
A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
KOMU
City of Refuge partners with Catholic Charities to provide temporary space for operations
COLUMBIA — After the temporary closure of its Columbia location, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) has found a temporary hub for operations with the help of City of Refuge. Over the holiday break, the Catholic Charities location in north Columbia sustained heavy water damage from water...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
KOMU
Fulton installs first city-owned electric vehicle charging station
FULTON— Fulton installed its first city-owned and operated electric vehicle charging station, the city announced Thursday. The station will serve as a trial to research the area's needs, the city said. Charger company, Blink Charging, is partnered with the station. The station is located across the Callaway County Chamber...
KOMU
Jefferson City police investigate five-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY— The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a five-car collision Thursday morning on the Missouri River Bridge. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes on Highway 54. According to a press release from the JCPD, a Freightliner box truck struck the rear of...
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty
A grand jury indictment alleging $1.5 million in fraud and embezzlement was unsealed Thursday against a Boone County business owner. The post Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery
All it took was about 70 seconds for a person to walk into a store on Columbia's Business Loop 70 and walk out with all the cash from the registers. The post Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0