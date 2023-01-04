Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Bulldogs outlast Warriors on the road despite big first quarter from Nokomis
NEWPORT – Nokomis led Lawrence 15-6 after the first eight minutes, but Lawrence stormed back with a 13-0 run to end the half. Their 17-1 second quarter was enough to take the lead and hold it for the rest of the night. They took a 23-16 lead at half, and took a 49-38 victory over the Warriors.
foxbangor.com
Brewer dominant over Bangor boys in first ‘Across the River’ battle of 2023, Bangor girls continue to roll
BREWER – The Witches held a 38 point lead at halftime, and cruised to their sixth consecutive victory to start the year with an 86-29 win over Bangor, while Bangor girls took a 65-30 victory over Brewer. In the first ‘Across the River’ battle of 2023, Brewer was dominant...
foxbangor.com
Riots control Bucks for second straight win, sweep season series
ORONO – Orono opened the game on a 12-2 run, and never looked back- taking their second win in a row and sweeping the season series over Bucksport with a 69-54 win. The Riots were without junior captain Pierce Walston, but it hardly showed early on. Will Francis, Ben Francis, and Brady Hughes connected on the teams first 12 points.
foxbangor.com
Maine men’s hockey stalls after long break
ORONO – The Black Bears went on a two-week holiday break after being on a four game win streak, effectively stalling their momentum. That showed this weekend as they went winless in two games against Colgate. “That probably wasn’t the smartest thing…scheduling wise for me. That’s on me,” head...
foxbangor.com
Oakland man arrested for Circle K robbery in Waterville
WATERVILLE– An Oakland man is accused of holding up a convenience store in Waterville. 35 year old Justin Murphy was arrested late Monday and charged with robbery and theft. According to the Morning Sentinel, the Circle K store on Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed around 1:45 Monday morning. Murphy...
foxbangor.com
Northern Light financial changes
BREWER- Health care systems around the country are having a hard time bouncing back from the pandemic. Northern Light Health is no exception. They run ten hospitals around the state. In early December, Northern Light announced Quest Diagnostics would manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital labs and the lab at...
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
foxbangor.com
Town supports local student
SOUTH CHINA — The South China community has rallied together after learning that a community member is recovering from serious injuries following an accident. Remy Pettengill was transported to Maine Medical Center Friday evening after he and three other young people were involved in a car accident. Remy’s family...
foxbangor.com
Ninety-nine year old celebrates being a lifelong learner
BANGOR--A Bangor woman is proving you’re never too old to learn new things. Ninety-nine year-old Mary Hunter is a long time volunteer and crafter who loves to encourage others and herself to try new things. “We had separate schools, separate churches, separate cemeteries and now those things have changed,”...
foxbangor.com
New Waldo County Sheriff sworn in
BELFAST- Waldo County officially has a new sheriff. A swearing in ceremony was held this morning for Sheriff Jason Trundy and and Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis. During the ceremony a retirement badge was also was also presented to former Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement attended the...
foxbangor.com
Local firefighter creates works of art
ORONO– We can all agree that first responders have some of the toughest and most important jobs out there. For them, their equipment can make all the difference when it comes to safety and the quality of work they do. But for Dennis Bean, a firefighter in Orono, he...
mainebiz.biz
Landry/French hires COO with strong commercial construction background
Landry/French Construction has hired a Biddeford native as its new chief operating officer. Denis Garriepy has 22 years of experience in commercial construction and has worked with Boston-area construction management firms. In the role of the chief operating officer, he will be responsible for the company’s operational leadership. “Bringing...
foxbangor.com
Rockland provides overdose reversal training
ROCKLAND — Rockland police are educating locals on the use of a life-saving overdose-reversal drug. On January 5, the Rockland Police Department, in partnership with Options Maine and Sweetster Developmental Services, will be holding a public training on how to administer naloxone — which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
mainepublic.org
As a new legislature begins, Wabanaki tribes hope a long elusive goal is within reach
Tribes in Maine say they've received an unprecedented amount of support from state lawmakers in recent years. Exclusive rights to online sports betting. Legislation to address longstanding water quality issues for the Passamaquoddy tribe. The Wabanaki Alliance, tribal members, state lawmakers and others gathered in Augusta Tuesday night — on...
foxbangor.com
Man throws drugs on roof just prior to arrest
BREWER– Brewer Police have arrested a man for drug furnishing in a drug free zone. Two officers spotted Abraham Frederick, 37, who had two active warrants for his arrest. The officers approached Frederick on Rinfret Street and told him to stop. They say that’s when Frederick began reaching inside...
foxbangor.com
Inmate death potentially caused by overdose
BANGOR — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the jail which they say may be due to a drug overdose. Tuesday night at approximately 8:20, officers were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate. Despite their efforts and help from Bangor Fire and Rescue,...
foxbangor.com
Steuben resident talks living with Stiff-Person Syndrome
STEUBEN — It was like a nail down through my foot and I was literally like someone put a nail through my foot to the floor.”. Over a short period of time, Steuben resident Denise Huntington went from enjoying nature with her husband to being transferred to a hospital and not being able to move.
foxbangor.com
Library to hire social worker
BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library has been approved to receive $341,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The library plans to make some improvements in an effort to keep staff safe while helping individuals experiencing crisis. “We’re a zero barrier space. Anyone can walk through the door. And...
Comments / 0