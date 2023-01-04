Tuesday’s Scores

It was a struggle, but the DeForest girls’ basketball team kept grinding. Eventually, the Norskies overcame Oregon to win DeForest’s Holiday Tournament title by rallying to down the Panthers 72-68 on Thursday, Dec. 29. “This team is made up of competitors, and they find a way to get it done,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies. “Even when we aren’t playing well, and I thought our offensive execution...

DEFOREST, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO