Tuesday’s Scores

 1 day ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 43, Leavitt Area 22

Bucksport 43, Orono 33

Calais 44, George Stevens 34

Cape Elizabeth 36, Poland Regional/Whittier 22

Cheverus 67, Scarborough 40

Cony 50, Maranacook Community 43

Edward Little 36, Deering 33

Ellsworth 71, John Bapst Memorial 19

Falmouth 49, Mt. Ararat 37

Gorham 72, Noble 17

Gray-New Gloucester 55, Fryeburg Academy 33

Greely 50, Freeport 46, OT

Greenville 37, Schenck 31

Hampden Academy 54, Lewiston 37

Hodgdon 68, Fort Fairfield 21

Jonesport-Beals 31, Bangor Christian 27

Katahdin 36, Ashland Community 33

Lake Region 68, York 47

Lawrence 49, Nokomis Regional 38

Lincoln Academy 45, Morse 30

Maine Central Institute 59, Mount View 21

Medomak Valley 40, Belfast Area 33

Oceanside (Coop) 70, Camden Hills Regional 27

Old Orchard Beach 71, Sacopee Valley 45

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 63, Portland 24

Presque Isle 47, Caribou 45

Richmond 66, Temple Academy 13

Sanford 51, South Portland 37

Thornton Academy 55, Windham 43

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 42, St. Dominic Regional 29

Washington Academy 53, Narraguagus 39

Waterville Senior 66, Winslow 32

Wells 58, Yarmouth 43

Westbrook 61, Biddeford 27

Woodland 37, Shead 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

