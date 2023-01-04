Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 43, Leavitt Area 22
Bucksport 43, Orono 33
Calais 44, George Stevens 34
Cape Elizabeth 36, Poland Regional/Whittier 22
Cheverus 67, Scarborough 40
Cony 50, Maranacook Community 43
Edward Little 36, Deering 33
Ellsworth 71, John Bapst Memorial 19
Falmouth 49, Mt. Ararat 37
Gorham 72, Noble 17
Gray-New Gloucester 55, Fryeburg Academy 33
Greely 50, Freeport 46, OT
Greenville 37, Schenck 31
Hampden Academy 54, Lewiston 37
Hodgdon 68, Fort Fairfield 21
Jonesport-Beals 31, Bangor Christian 27
Katahdin 36, Ashland Community 33
Lake Region 68, York 47
Lawrence 49, Nokomis Regional 38
Lincoln Academy 45, Morse 30
Maine Central Institute 59, Mount View 21
Medomak Valley 40, Belfast Area 33
Oceanside (Coop) 70, Camden Hills Regional 27
Old Orchard Beach 71, Sacopee Valley 45
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 63, Portland 24
Presque Isle 47, Caribou 45
Richmond 66, Temple Academy 13
Sanford 51, South Portland 37
Thornton Academy 55, Windham 43
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 42, St. Dominic Regional 29
Washington Academy 53, Narraguagus 39
Waterville Senior 66, Winslow 32
Wells 58, Yarmouth 43
Westbrook 61, Biddeford 27
Woodland 37, Shead 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
