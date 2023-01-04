Tuesday’s Scores

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ten different players scored as the Vikings captured their first win of the season. Zora Andrews led the way with 11 points while Carly Glover added nine and Johnny Tompkins chipped in with eight. Wareham connected on eight 3-pointers as a team with Andrews and Glover each knocking down three. The Vikings (1-4, 0-4 SCC) host Apponequet on Friday at 6 p.m.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO