Local roundup: Pittston Area boys basketball edges out Crestwood

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Tied at halftime with Crestwood, the Pittston Area boys basketball team got a standout performance from Anthony Cencetti after the break as the Patriots pulled out a 48-47 win on the road on Tuesday.

Cencetti scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, recording 14 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth. Jack Long scored six of his eight points in the third to help Pittston Area pull away from a 17-17 halftime tie.

Mason Czapla led the Comets with 20 points. Chaz Wright had 10.

Tunkhannock 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 55

Ben Chilson scored 17 points and Shane Macko finished with 12 as the Tigers held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolfpack at home.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Vincent Garrett led all scorers with 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 48, Lake-Lehman 43

Jillian DelBalso came through with 28 points to help the Royals pull away after trailing by one at halftime on the road. Mia Ashton chipped in with 13 points in the victory.

Ella Wilson finished with 13 points while Hailey Kline added 12 for the Black Knights.

Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 40

Daniella Ranieli led the way with 22 points as the Patriots shook off a one-point deficit at halftime to win at home. Kallie Booth followed with 12 points.

The Comets got 11 points from Kiera Dougherty.

Hazleton Area 53, Berwick 24

Alexis Reimold scored 15 points while Sophia Shults and Brianna Kennedy added nine apiece as the Cougars won on the road.

Carly Ochs finished with nine points for the Bulldogs.

Nanticoke Area 67, MMI Prep 12

Claire Aufiero scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Trojans jumped out to a 31-6 lead after one.

Grace Reed added 11 points and Nanticoke Area held MMI to just one field goal for the game.

Bria Kringe led the Preppers with 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 48, Crestwood 47

PITTSTON AREA (48) — Burnett 0 0-0 0, Giardina 1 0-0 2, Long 4 0-1 8, Walter 1 2-2 4, Cencetti 12 0-0 28, Clarke 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 2-3 48.

CRESTWOOD (47) — Czapla 7 1-2 20, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Sklarosky 2 4-4 8, Wright 4 2-7 10, Burbank 2 2-2 6, R. Sechleer 1 0-0 2, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-17 47.

Pittston Area`13`4`20`11 — 48

Crestwood`8`9`16`14 — 47

Three-point field goals — PA 4 (Cencetti 4); CRE 5 (Czapla 5)

Tunkhannock 58, Wilkes-Barre Area 55

WILKES-BARRE AREA (55) — Egbeto 1 1-4 3, Jannuzzi 0 0-0 0, Oseni 2 0-0 4, Benjamin 3 1-1 7, Garrett 9 0-2 21, Cottle 4 0-0 8, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Ascerno 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1 1-1 3. Totals 24 3-8 55.

TUNKHANNOCK (58) — Macko 5 2-4 12, DeMarco 2 0-0 5, Chilson 6 3-6 17, Yuhas 3 3-4 9, Mateus 4 0-1 10, Brown 2 0-1 5, Ergott 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-16 58

Wilkes-Barre Area`11`10`16`18 — 55

Tunkhannock`21`7`16`14 — 58

Three-point goals — WBA 3 (Garrett 3); TUN 6 (Chilson 2, Mateus 2, DeMarco, Chilson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 48, Lake-Lehman 43

HOLY REDEEMER (48) — Quinn 0 0-0 0, Cegelka 0 0-0 0, Albrecht 0 5-10 5, Boylan 0 0-0 0, Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Racicky 0 0-0 0, Corridoni 1 0-0 2, Ashton 6 1-1 13, DelBalso 10 5-8 28, Karnes 0 0-0 0, Chimoch 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-19 48.

LAKE-LEHMAN (43) — Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kline 4 1-2 12, Hunt 4 0-0 9, Wilson 5 0-0 13, Keefe 3 2-6 9, Jenkins 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 3-10 43.

Holy Redeemer`8`16`11`13 — 48

Lake-Lehman`7`18`7`11 — 43

Three-point goals — HR 3 (DelBalso 3); LL 8 (Kline 3, Wilson 3, Hunt, Keefe)

Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 40

CRESTWOOD (40) — Bozinko 2 0-0 4, Glowacki 3 0-0 8, Andrews 1 2-2 4, Petrosky 1 0-0 3, Hiller 1 0-2 3, Gallagher 3 1-2 7, Dougherty 4 2-2 11. Totals 15 5-8 40.

PITTSTON AREA (45) — Ranieli 7 4-4 22, Booth 3 4-5 12, Karp 0 2-2 2, A. Callahan 2 0-0 6, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Baiera 1 1-2 3, G. Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-13 45.

Crestwood`9`11`8`12 — 40

Pittston Area`9`10`15`11 — 45

Three-point goals — CRE 5 (Glowacki 2, Petrosky, Hiller, Dougherty); PA 8 (Ranieli 4, Booth 2, A. Callahan 2)

Hazleton Area 53, Berwick 24

HAZLETON AREA (53) — Yost 3 0-0 7, Williams 0 0-0 0, Reimold 7 1-2 15, S. Shults 3 3-3 9, Kennedy 4 1-5 9, Buglio 1 3-4 6, Macko 0 1-2 1, Hebel 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 2 2-2 6, Forschner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-18 53.

BERWICK (24) — Andreas 1 0-0 2, Ochs 3 2-4 9, Whitenight 1 3-5 5, Lewis 3 0-0 8, Hess 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Knorr 0 0-2 0, Rivas 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 5-13 24

Hazleton Area`10`11`12`20 — 53

Berwick`2`10`7`5 — 24

Three-point goals — HAZ 2 (Yost, Buglio); BER 3 (Lewis 2, Ochs)

Nanticoke Area 67, MMI Prep 12

MMI PREP (12) — Putnam 0 0-0 0, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Kringe 1 8-10 11, Allen 0 0-0 0, Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Soleama 0 0-0 0, Washko 0 1-2 1. Totals 1 9-12 12.

NANTICOKE AREA (67) — K. Reed 3 0-0 8, G. Reed 4 0-0 11, Ceruti 2 0-0 5, Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Majiros 3 2-4 8, Atkins 2 0-0 5, Aufiero 7 0-0 18, Heffron 2 0-0 4, Baran 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 2-4 67.

MMI Prep`6`0`2`4 — 12

Nanticoke Area`31`14`13`9 — 67

Three-point goals — MMI 1 (Kringe); NAN 11 (Aufiero 4, G. Reed 3, K. Reed 2, Ceruti, Atkins)