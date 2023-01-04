Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO