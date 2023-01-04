Read full article on original website
Fox, News Corp. Sign 20-Year Lease Renewals At New York Headquarters Building, A Hopeful Sign For Return Of Midtown Manhattan Office Pulse
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Fox Corp. have signed 20-year renewals of their leases in their longtime shared headquarters in New York at 1211 Avenue of the Americas. The updated agreements with Ivanhoé Cambridge, a real estate subsidiary of a Québec investment firm, span 1.2 million square feet of office space. Together, they represent the largest commercial lease deal of 2022 as well as the biggest in Manhattan since 2019. Along with the interior space, the renewals call for renovations of the plaza and outdoor spaces where Fox Sports and Fox News have hosted broadcasts. There will also be a new...
Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
Inside Aston Martin’s Bonkers $59 Million Triplex Penthouse in Miami
Back in 2019, Aston Martin announced its loftiest residential design project—a 66-story luxury high-rise in Miami. Now the marque has finally revealed what the interiors of its crown jewel will look like upon completion. Aston’s long-awaited triplex penthouse has officially been hoisted onto the market, with an eye-watering $59 million price tag attached. Dubbed Unique for its distinct design, the property has 19,868 square feet of living space spread across three floors, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Of course, each level comes with a wrap-around terrace, totaling an insane 7,300 square feet of outdoor space. This is the company’s first penthouse...
This mansion for sale in California has its own spa — but not for people. Take a look
“It’s not a want, it’s a need.”
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio Is Selling Her Pristine Manhattan Penthouse Of 17 Years for a Small Profit — See the Photos!
After nearly 20 years of living the high life in a Manhattan penthouse, supermodel Alessandra Ambrósio is ready to turn a new leaf with her living space. Around 17 years ago, Ambrósio acquired the 1,600-square-foot duplex for a little less than $2 million, and is ready to sell it for $2.75 million.
This $12 Million New York Manse, With a Rock Wall and Zip Line, Is Like a Luxury Summer Camp
Longing to feel like a kid again? A lakefront estate in Westchester County offers all the nostalgia of summer camp but with some grown-up perks. Located in the wealthy celeb-studded enclave of Bedford, New York, the eight-acre property belongs to restaurateur and sculptor Shelly Fireman, who bought the waterside retreat back in 2010, reported The Wall Street Journal. Now, Fireman and his wife are selling the Adirondack-style home, along with all of its custom-made furnishings and their boat, worth an estimated $300,000. Altogether, the spread will cost you a cool $12 million—counting it among the priciest real-estate transactions in the...
Inside NYC’s Most Expensive Rental, a $140,000-a-Month Fifth Avenue Penthouse
Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...
A look inside the new City Winery restaurant at Grand Central Terminal
City Winery is betting big on Grand Central Terminal. In addition to its signature new bar in Vanderbilt Hall and grab-and-go spot City Jams, also on premise, City Winery has just debuted a high-end, farm-to-table restaurant right by the shuttle passage off 42nd Street—and it's looking pretty fancy. Dubbed...
MatchesFashion Founders Find Buyer for $25 Million Manhattan Townhouse
British fashion power couple Tom and Ruth Chapman have found a buyer for their $25 million residence in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. First listed in July, the 12th Street townhouse “blurs the line between a stylish, European-country estate and a lavish New York living experience,” according to the listing with Carl Gambino of Compass.
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
From SoCal Retreats to Italian Villas, Introducing the Sotheby’s International Realty Property of the Month
Navigating the real estate market can be challenging, so any home buyer or seller knows that the key to finding the perfect property is working with the very best agents. Since 1976, Sotheby’s International Realty has been dedicated to innovating the luxury real estate industry, serving those who seek an exceptional home and lifestyle in the most sought-after destinations around the globe.
