ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Flex/Industrial Properties Continue to Thrive as Robert Martin Company Completed 586,000 SF of New Leases and Renewals in 2022

By REW
rew-online.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

11 Autumn Ridge Road, Lewisboro, NY 10590, Lewisboro, NY 10590 - $1,075,000

LEWISBORO, N.Y. — A property at 11 Autumn Ridge Road, Lewisboro, NY 10590 in Lewisboro is listed at $1,075,000. School District: Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
LEWISBORO, NY
rew-online.com

National Resources Purchases Rising Ground’s 28-Acre Yonkers/Bronx Campus for $52.6 Million

OPEN Impact Real Estate LLC (OPEN) announced today that it brokered the sale of Rising Ground’s 28-acre Leake & Watts campus in Yonkers and Bronx, New York to National Resources, a real estate development company, for $52.6 million. Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers, founders of OPEN, with managing director Arthur Skelskie and vice president Alexander Smith, represented Rising Ground in the transaction. Rising Ground will retain a three-acre parcel of the property for various programs.
YONKERS, NY
rew-online.com

Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
rew-online.com

$75.8M financing secured for multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Newark

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $75.8 million in acquisition financing for Newark Distribution Center, a 738,238-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio in the port submarket of Newark, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Hines, in securing the acquisition loan through SMBC. The portfolio is fully leased to 16...
NEWARK, NJ
rew-online.com

New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023

Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
STAMFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Svigals + Partners reimagines office building into new biotech facility

Architecture, art, and advisory firm Svigals + Partners reveals the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven, Conn. that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a vital biotech hub. From the design of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
rcbizjournal.com

Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs

Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Moves Toward Demolishing Abandoned, Decayed House

Mount Pleasant officials are increasingly likely to authorize demolition of an abandoned house in Hawthorne that has been deemed unsafe, with evidence that the structure has been infested with vermin and raccoons. The Town Board opened a public hearing last Tuesday to help it decide whether it should authorize a...
HAWTHORNE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy