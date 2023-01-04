Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
A Business Of Law Check-Up For Midsize Firms
Today’s marketplace requires law firm leaders to take a closer look at the future viability of their business. Hear from legal industry experts as they share their insights in this in-depth discussion brought to you by our friends at SurePoint. This on-demand webinar covers:. Client service: understanding what clients...
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
waste360.com
Processors, Governments, Brands and Nonprofits Band Under Circular Services
In the face of climate change and evolving policies to try and mitigate it, stakeholders from brands to investors and nonprofits are joining the movement to advance a circular economy. But making it happen will entail radically transforming a huge system that is linear in nature (products are made, used, then tossed) and where relevant players along a complex supply chain work in silos.
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
wealthinsidermag.com
Christopher Tarhan of Tarhanmotorsport: The Expert in Marketing Strategies for Motorsports
Motorsport is an exciting, challenging and sometimes dangerous industry. For those who are bold enough to thrive on its challenges in can also be a very lucrative business for many brands, companies and personalities. It is highly embraced by people worldwide and draws the attention of thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching at home. Many entrepreneurs and companies have taken advantage of the opportunity to be involved in the sport to create more brand awareness for their products and services. Although motorsports marketing is alluring and exciting, it can be one of the most challenging industries to navigate without the right expertise on your side. Today, many marketing agencies are helping entrepreneurs and businesses handle their marketing within the motorsports world. Christopher Tarhan is a leading marketing strategist in the industry who is offering unique marketing strategies to help businesses achieve success.
Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005257/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TravelPulse
Sonesta Adds Two Brands to Its Portfolio
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation hit a travel trifecta of sorts, with the addition of two diverse brands, The James and Sonesta Essential, and the launch of the “Famous Yet Nameless” advertising campaign. Last year, Sonesta purchased the intellectual property of the James Hotel brand, which has been reimagined...
Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/ Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Supply Chain Firm Inspirage
Accenture is expanding its digital supply chain capabilities with the acquisition of Inspirage. The global professional services company said in a Wednesday (Jan. 4) press release that it has completed the acquisition of the integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm that has an emphasis on supply chain management. The purchase had been announced Sept. 6.
marinelink.com
Maersk Completes Acquisition of Logistics Firm Martin Bencher
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announced it has completed its $61 million acquisition of Danish project logistics company Martin Bencher Group. “With the addition of Martin Bencher, we are strengthening our ability to offer project logistics services to our global clients while providing a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries. As such, Martin Bencher really is an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy,” said Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director in Europe of Maersk.
Compana Pet Brands Names Greg Pearson Chief Executive Officer
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Compana Pet Brands, global leader in pet care and nutrition, today announced it has appointed Greg Pearson as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pearson succeeds John Howe, who will transition to a new role as senior advisor for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005979/en/ Greg Pearson, Chief Executive Officer at Compana Pet Brands (Photo: Business Wire)
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
Photo byFirst Resource Bank. To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
ffnews.com
Vestd Simplifies Equity Management for Startups and Investors
Vestd has launched a new simplified version of its market-leading equity management platform to help startups, SMEs and investors organise, manage and track shareholders and ownership. Vestd Lite is now available for UK-based companies to instantly issue shares among staff, manage shareholders and view their up-to-date cap table to accurately...
Brother International Corporation to Showcase Comprehensive Retail Solutions that Power the Front and Back of Store Operation at NRF 2023
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Join Brother at NRF booth #3145, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City for demonstrations of labeling, printing, and customization technology built for how the retail space operates. Brother Mobile Solutions and Brother International Corporation will feature customer-first technology that supports an automated workflow ecosystem throughout the retail environment. From gearmotors and warehouse, to back-office printing and solutions, to front store customization and personalization, Brother enables retail partners to provide an efficient process built to address each partner’s unique retail need and environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005450/en/ Brother International Corporation and its subsidiary, Brother Mobile Solutions join forces to showcase a fully immersive retail experience whether you need a scalable labeling solution, a laser printer for your back office, or embroidery solutions that add color and personalization for customers, then Brother has what you need.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Adds Stephanie Sobeck Butera to its Executive Leadership Team With Her Promotion to Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Hyatt Vacation Ownership
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Stephanie Sobeck Butera to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hyatt Vacation Ownership (HVO). Ms. Butera has spent nearly 25 years in the industry developing, operating, and leading mid and upscale leisure products and customer service strategies. Over the course of her career with the Company, Ms. Butera has held leadership roles across sales operations, development, asset management, customer service, inventory management, and financial planning. As part of this appointment, Ms. Butera is now part of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team and continues to report to John E. Geller, Jr., who recently assumed the position of President & Chief Executive Officer at MVW as of January 1, 2023, and Brian Miller, President of Vacation Ownership at MVW. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005334/en/ Stephanie Sobeck Butera has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hyatt Vacation Ownership. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Hexaware Inaugurates a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab
Hexaware Technologies, a global technology consulting and solutions company, today announced the launch of a ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its facility in Noida, India. The new lab was officially inaugurated by Erica Volini, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Channel Ecosystem and Partner Go-To-Market Operations at ServiceNow.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
NFT Marketing Agency: 6 Robust Solutions a Professional Company Offers That Deliver the Next-Generation Virtual Experience to Users
An NFT marketing agency can help you build and market your solutions to the target audience. The agency has professionals, tools, and experience to take your business to the next level. There are multiple services that a blockchain marketing agency can offer you. So, instead of using trial-and-error strategies, you should hire an NFT marketing agency to help you. Are you wondering about the kind of services to get from the blockchain agency? If so, you have come to the right venue. Here, we explore the different kinds of services a blockchain development agency can offer you.
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
salestechstar.com
RightData Selects Richard Park as Chief Revenue Officer
Data and analytics industry veteran joins high-growth data software startup. RightData, the data software solutions company known for modern data integration, trusted data quality and data observability, has hired a new Chief Revenue Office to its executive team. This hire fulfills RightData’s go-to-market implementation strategy and sets a course for revenue growth in the fast-paced data infrastructure and management market, growing at over 10% per year. In addition, RightData’s CRO will be pivotal to capitalizing on the Series A investment from Level Equity.
