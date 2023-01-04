Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klcc.org
Peer center for substance recovery opens in Eugene
Lane County’s first center for peer-supported recovery from substance use opened this week. Restored Connections resides in an inviting old home on 12th Avenue in Eugene. Stephanie Cameron is the founder and Executive Director. She told KLCC the center was largely funded from Oregon’s Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, and it’s open to people at any stage of recovery. “We have people who need some strong clinical services around treatment and detox," she said. "We have people who are stabilized and maybe graduating treatment and moving onto the next journey in their story. And then we have some people who have been clean and sober for quite some time and they want to get back to their community.”
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 4)
"Vistas and Vineyards Juried Show," through Jan. 31, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis; reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Vistas and Vineyards is the oldest continuous plein air painting group in Oregon, painting outdoors for 33 years. This year's painting locations include Airlie Winery, Albany, Avery Park, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Garland Nursery, Kenagy Family Farm, Peavy Arboretum and Willamette Park. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-and-vineyards-juried-show.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Lincoln City Homepage
Samaritan’s first babies of 2023
The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road
Oregon State Police shared photos last week after a trooper responded to reports of an eagle with an injured wing. It happened last Thursday near Halsey, north of Eugene. OSP said the eagle had been hopping down the road. When a trooper arrived, it hopped into the trees. The trooper...
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
New downtown Corvallis shop offers a sea of crystals in a calming space
Ever since she was a little girl, Dana Robinson-Wild has responded to the call of crystals. The fascination started out when she would sit in a sandbox and pick out the shiny agate pieces she thought were pretty. She would even sift through her grandmother’s gravel driveway for bits of crystal.
Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community
The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
Experiencing Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on the Oregon Coast
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is an essential destination for every purist golfer and a must for every golf lover. Fortunately for Oregon golfers, it is right in our backyard near the small coastal town of Bandon.
mybasin.com
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased
Corvallis, Ore. – Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM Sunday, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
klcc.org
EWEB moves closer to removing Leaburg Dam
EWEB is moving closer to removing the Leaburg Dam. Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with recommendations that were originally made in December by the utility’s director. The dam has not generated electricity since 2018. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski told OPB’s Think Out Loud that decommissioning the dam and...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Bandit
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bandit is a super handsome hound dog with a lot of personality in search of his special home!. Bandit is a six-year-old coonhound mix with a sweet disposition who loves affection and pets. Greenhill Humane Society Staff say he likes to lean into your legs to get your attention, and would be a very loyal addition to a family. Bandit is an active dog, so he likes daily walks and would love a big field to run around in. Once he gets back inside, Bandit would love a nice warm bed to relax in with his people.
kezi.com
Trailer fire claims life of 88-year-old Riddle man
RIDDLE, Ore. – An early morning trailer fire on Wednesday has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers heard reports of a fire on Council Creek Road near Riddle just before 5:15 a.m. on January 4. The DCSO said that they, as well as fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, responded to the fire. The DCSO said responders arrived to find a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0