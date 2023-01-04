ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Peer center for substance recovery opens in Eugene

Lane County’s first center for peer-supported recovery from substance use opened this week. Restored Connections resides in an inviting old home on 12th Avenue in Eugene. Stephanie Cameron is the founder and Executive Director. She told KLCC the center was largely funded from Oregon’s Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, and it’s open to people at any stage of recovery. “We have people who need some strong clinical services around treatment and detox," she said. "We have people who are stabilized and maybe graduating treatment and moving onto the next journey in their story. And then we have some people who have been clean and sober for quite some time and they want to get back to their community.”
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 4)

"Vistas and Vineyards Juried Show," through Jan. 31, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis; reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Vistas and Vineyards is the oldest continuous plein air painting group in Oregon, painting outdoors for 33 years. This year's painting locations include Airlie Winery, Albany, Avery Park, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Garland Nursery, Kenagy Family Farm, Peavy Arboretum and Willamette Park. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-and-vineyards-juried-show.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln City Homepage

Samaritan’s first babies of 2023

The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road

Oregon State Police shared photos last week after a trooper responded to reports of an eagle with an injured wing. It happened last Thursday near Halsey, north of Eugene. OSP said the eagle had been hopping down the road. When a trooper arrived, it hopped into the trees. The trooper...
EUGENE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Dismantling Leaburg dam will hurt community

The Eugene Water and Electric board is considering discontinuing the Leaburg Hydroelectic Project and dismantling the dam. But these facilities have a much higher value than simply generating power. The $150 million investment to keep the project operational in the future needs to be balanced against the entire impact of its removal on the community. This goes far beyond power generation.
EUGENE, OR
mybasin.com

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased

Corvallis, Ore. – Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM Sunday, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

EWEB moves closer to removing Leaburg Dam

EWEB is moving closer to removing the Leaburg Dam. Commissioners voted Tuesday to move ahead with recommendations that were originally made in December by the utility’s director. The dam has not generated electricity since 2018. EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski told OPB’s Think Out Loud that decommissioning the dam and...
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Bandit

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bandit is a super handsome hound dog with a lot of personality in search of his special home!. Bandit is a six-year-old coonhound mix with a sweet disposition who loves affection and pets. Greenhill Humane Society Staff say he likes to lean into your legs to get your attention, and would be a very loyal addition to a family. Bandit is an active dog, so he likes daily walks and would love a big field to run around in. Once he gets back inside, Bandit would love a nice warm bed to relax in with his people.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Trailer fire claims life of 88-year-old Riddle man

RIDDLE, Ore. – An early morning trailer fire on Wednesday has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers heard reports of a fire on Council Creek Road near Riddle just before 5:15 a.m. on January 4. The DCSO said that they, as well as fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, responded to the fire. The DCSO said responders arrived to find a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.
RIDDLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy