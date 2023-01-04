The Tesla Semi outperforms both diesel and electric truck competition, according to a new specification analysis. While many consumers have been wary of electric vehicle technology, particularly in the United States, this concern has come to a head following the release of the Tesla Semi. As semi-trucks are responsible for a significant amount of the goods getting to where they need to be, it is understandable that people would obviously like the best and most reliable. Luckily, analysis has been completed by NextBigFuture, showing that the Tesla Semi bests the competition in countless categories.

3 DAYS AGO