Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
teslarati.com
Tesla sales surge in Germany at the expense of VW during 2022
Tesla sales boomed in Germany during 2022, coming at the expense of the European hegemon, Volkswagen. As Europe’s biggest car market, Germany has long been a stronghold for brands like Volkswagen, Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. However, this control has been challenged first by Ford and now by Tesla as the company took advantage of the lack of EV offerings in the country a few years ago. Even now, that initial investment is paying dividends, as according to the German KBA (car registration agency), Tesla rapidly grew sales throughout the year while Volkswagen’s sales faltered.
Carscoops
Maxus V70 Is A Chinese Rival To The Ford Transit Custom
Maxus, a SAIC-owned brand, revealed a new minivan called V70 that will go on sale in China in early 2023. The diesel-powered model is based on a new platform and is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter, and Citroen Spacetourer. The V70 looks...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 post impressive sales in UK’s December auto market
Recent data posted by the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has revealed something quite extraordinary. While Tesla seems to be facing challenges in China, the EV maker’s two best-selling vehicles — the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan — are still dominating their respective segments in some countries abroad.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi outperforms rivals in specification analysis
The Tesla Semi outperforms both diesel and electric truck competition, according to a new specification analysis. While many consumers have been wary of electric vehicle technology, particularly in the United States, this concern has come to a head following the release of the Tesla Semi. As semi-trucks are responsible for a significant amount of the goods getting to where they need to be, it is understandable that people would obviously like the best and most reliable. Luckily, analysis has been completed by NextBigFuture, showing that the Tesla Semi bests the competition in countless categories.
teslarati.com
GM moves to match Tesla and Ford with new EV production
GM is reportedly considering expanding EV production to its existing Ramos Arizpe plant in northern Mexico. General Motors (GM) and other major American automakers have long had a presence South of the United States. Even now, vehicles like the Chevy Trax, Jeep Compass, and the ever-popular Chevy Silverado are produced en masse across the border in Mexico. Now, the most prominent American auto group is also considering expanding its EV production to Mexico.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
Chrysler Showcases The Future Of The Car Interior At CES 2023
Stellantis-owned Chrysler has revealed the Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023 as a glimpse into the future of interior design and technology. The forward-thinking cabin utilizes cutting-edge technological platforms - STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain, and STLA AutoDrive - to create a harmonious experience for the customer. The STLA Brain works within the Smart Cockpit infotainment setup, itself a masterpiece thanks to 37.2 inches of front-row display area.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai rolls out a Model Y Body-in-White every 40 seconds on average: report
A recent report from China has provided some key information about Tesla’s operations in Gigafactory Shanghai. These include the production capabilities for the massive electric vehicle plant, which is reportedly able to produce a Tesla in 40 seconds on average. Tesla had a very challenging 2022, from Covid lockdowns...
msn.com
Maserati Aims To Replicate A V-6 Feel In Its Upcoming MC20 Folgore Electric Sports Car
Maserati’s MC20 marks the first thoroughbred supercar with the Italian firm’s in-house developed powertrain in recent times. The MC20 brought Maserati to the center stage, where it can compete with the Lamborghini Huracán and the Ferrari F8. While the V-6-powered MC20 is ridiculously quick and holds excellent handling habits, the future Folgore, electric version of this capable supercar will not be like another EV with weak track performance. In a recent report by Autocar, Maserati’s chief said the MC20 Folgore will be the “first super-sports car that’s fully electric.”
teslarati.com
Volkswagen launched EV emissions calculator for ID.4 drivers
Volkswagen of America launched an EV emissions calculator with fintech company Future for ID.4 SUV drivers. VW and Future’s carbon emissions calculator is free to use. It is accessible through Volkswagen’s website. Future developed the calculator to measure the carbon impact of driving. To use the electric vehicle...
teslarati.com
UPDATE: Tesla quietly registers to build electric motors for non-land vehicles
Update: 8:53 PM EST: Bloomberg reported Tesla did not file this application, but it was instead filed by a fan named Jerome Eady. Tesla had no knowledge of the filing, according to the report. Tesla has quietly registered to build electric motors intended for non-land vehicles, according to the United...
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack order page gets updated with Q4 2024 delivery estimate
In late December, Tesla’s official page for the Megapack showed that the earliest delivery date for the flagship battery storage system has been moved to Q3 2024. With 2023 now starting, another update to the Megapack’s official webpage has been implemented, and it seemingly hints at a longer backlog for the commercial-grade battery.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
Autoblog
Italdesign unveils Climb-E autonomous capsule transport at CES
Italdesign is best known for creating quite a few of the world’s most striking car designs, including the Nissan GT-R50, Toyota Aristo/Lexus GS of the early 1990s, the BMW M1 concept car, and even the Bugatti 18/3 Chiron concept from the late '90s. Since then, the company’s efforts have expanded to include other industries, including urban mobility. Italdesign is at CES 2023, where it unveiled the new Climb-E, an autonomous capsule vehicle with room for four passengers.
MotorAuthority
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 spy shots
Volkswagen used this week's 2023 CES to confirm a new ID.7 electric sedan, and we have spy shots of a prototype testing in the wild. The ID.7 is the sedan first hinted at by 2018's ID.Vizzion concept car, and more recently with the ID.Aero concept. There's also the chance of VW adding a wagon body, as indicated by 2019's ID.Space Vizzion concept.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock: analysts cut targets, mull demand and growth after Q4 miss
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) analysts are responding to the company’s fourth-quarter delivery miss by cutting price targets and mulling over demand and growth. Tesla reported its delivery and production figures for 2022 and the fourth quarter yesterday, reporting 405,278 deliveries and 439,701 produced during the year’s final three months. Tesla delivered 1,313,851 cars in 2022, producing 1,369,611.
teslarati.com
How Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving fared during a 6,400-mile drive
A Tesla owner recently critiqued the performance of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving after the conclusion of a 6,400-mile trip across the United States. According to the driver, more than 99 percent of the trip was driven utilizing Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving functions, with the critiques showing the automaker’s strengths and weaknesses in terms of how both Autopilot and FSD can affect a drive of this substantial distance.
