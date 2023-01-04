Read full article on original website
Related
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Amy Robach, Andrew Shue Fought on Wedding Night: 'It Was Hard To Trust'
"You're not my teammate," Robach said in an interview on "The Doctors."
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
T.J. Holmes Said Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Marriage Was a ‘Love Story Like No Other’ on ‘GMA3’ 1 Year Before Scandal
Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows. “These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here […]
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes updates — GMA anchors passionately kiss amid ‘affair’ scandal as Andrew Shue’s son snubs her
JUST a day after he formally filed for divorce, suspended Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been spotted cuddling up to one another in Miami. Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, are seen talking, laughing, and kissing while strolling along the pier, proceeding to a local seaside restaurant for lunch and drinks.
The View's Barbara Walters Tribute: Where Was Rosie O'Donnell?
A parade of View veterans — including current and onetime OG table mates Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos — paid their respects to the series’ late creator, Barbara Walters, during Tuesday’s special episode. Conspicuously missing from the hour-long tribute: former co-cost Rosie O’Donnell. According to O’Donnell’s spokesperson, the actress-comedian was invited to take part in Tuesday’s retrospective. However, “She is on a plane and couldn’t change her schedule,” the rep explained. A View spokesperson confirms that an invitation was indeed extended to O’Donnell. O’Donnell honored her former boss, who died Friday at the age of 93, on Instagram over the weekend. “What...
‘I’m speechless’: Barbara Walters ‘legendary’ interview with Sean Connery resurfaces after broadcaster dies
A video of Barbara Walters interviewing Sean Connery has gone viral in the wake of her death.Walters, the first woman anchor on an evening news broadcast, died aged 93 on Friday (30 December).Following news of her death, tributes have poured in from industry figures including Oprah Winfrey and former CBS anchor Dan Rather.Her death has also prompted the resurfacing of a clip from her 1987 interview with Connery.In the clip, which has been viewed 5.1 million times at the time of writing, Walters questioned the actor over a Playboy interview in which he said he does not think there...
Today co-host Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts admits she feels ‘different’ and says it’s ‘time for a reset’
ABC news correspondent Deborah Roberts has revealed that she's starting the new year off right with a reset after husband Al Roker's health scare. The American TV journalist and wife of NBC weathercaster Al shared posts on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her heading to the gym. In her...
What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Father, Lou Walters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters, who died on December 30, will always be remembered for her ability to ask the "killer questions" to everyone from presidents to pop stars. It was a skill she developed thanks to her parents, particularly her father. London-born Louis "Lou" Walters was the founder of New York's famed Latin Quarter nightclub. It promised to deliver a fabulous display of "exquisite girls, exciting scenes, delicious food [and] continuous music," per PBS, and it didn't disappoint. He was also a booking agent who helped bring comedian Jack Haley to stardom as the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz," per ABC News.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
soapoperanetwork.com
ABC to Air ‘Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20’ In Honor of Legendary Journalist
Barbara Walters, the legendary news journalist who was the first woman to co-host “The Today Show” and a network evening news program, died on Friday, December 30, 2022. To honor her life, ABC will air a primetime broadcast on Sunday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, titled “Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20.”
tvinsider.com
‘Special Forces’ Celebrity Competition, ‘Tough as Nails,’ ‘Abbott’ Spins the Wheel, the Madoff Story
Who are the grittiest reality-TV competitors: the 16 celebrities putting themselves through a military-style boot camp in Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test or the 12 blue-collar laborers in the new season of CBS’ Tough as Nails? Cast members of Abbott Elementary play Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as the Emmy-winning sitcom returns with new episodes. A four-part Netflix docuseries explores the financial crimes of Bernie Madoff.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Visits Joe Reagan’s Grave in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)
Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans. In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)
'Howard Stern' Fans Are Mourning Following Fred the Elephant Boy's Death
Over his decades on the air, Howard Stern has brought forward a number of different personalities who have made a lasting impression on audiences. One of the most important figures that Howard highlighted, though, was Fred Schreiber, who was also known as Fred the Elephant Boy. Article continues below advertisement.
The Simpsons writer explains bizarre mistake in early episode
Former writer Josh Weinstein has been addressing fans questions on Twitter regarding early episodes of The Simpsons.As well as being a writer on the long-running animation, Weinstein also served as co-showrunner alongside Bill Oakley throughout The Simpsons’ seventh and eighth seasons.On Monday (2 January), he was asked about bizarre inconsistencies in early episodes of the show.“Fun Simpsons discussion,” he replied. “People think we intentionally miscolored these shots as meta-joke about cruddy animation. We didn’t. They’re real mistakes and a great example of seeing extra jokes/references we didn’t intend.”Weinstein was initially referring to the faded yellow colours of the characters...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KHQ-TV News Anchor Claire Graham?
The people of Spokane, Washington, appreciate Claire Graham as a newscaster and community contributor. Every night, they tune in to KHQ-TV to watch her. Sadly, viewers haven’t seen her on the air in a while and are wondering what happened to Claire Graham. Fortunately for them, the news anchor has announced the reason behind her absence. So here’s what Claire Graham had to say about her absence from KHQ-TV.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
30K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 1