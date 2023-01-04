ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Newmark Completes 40,000-Square-Feet of Class A Office Transactions at Broadacres in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Newmark announces that it has secured four new leases on behalf of the locally-based owner ERCT Capital Group at their Class A Broadacres Office Park. The transactions span nearly 40,000 square feet and welcome new tenants Rainbow Therapy with 8,707 square feet at 300 Broadacres, Alliance Health Systems with 12,971 square feet at 1455 Broad Street, Technogym with 15,186 square feet and Systra Consulting’s 3,089-square-foot renewal at 400 Broadacres. Newmark’s Executive Managing Director Jeff Schotz, Managing Director Dan Reider and Associate Peter Kasparian facilitated the transactions on behalf of ownership.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Flex/Industrial Properties Continue to Thrive as Robert Martin Company Completed 586,000 SF of New Leases and Renewals in 2022

Robert Martin Company (RMC), one of the largest real estate management and development firms in Westchester County, has announced approximately 586,000 square feet of new leases, renewals, and expansions at its properties in Westchester for 2022. Leasing activity reflects the ongoing strength of Robert Martin Company’s flex/industrial park properties strategically located within key distribution hubs along Westchester County’s network of interconnecting major roadways with access to millions of business customers and consumers within a short driving distance.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
$20M financing secured for construction of luxury apartment community in New Jersey

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20 million construction financing for 397 Millburn Ave., a 53-unit, three-story, luxury apartment development in Millburn, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners and MRY Associates, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through...
MILLBURN, NJ
Svigals + Partners reimagines office building into new biotech facility

Architecture, art, and advisory firm Svigals + Partners reveals the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven, Conn. that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a vital biotech hub. From the design of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Turnbridge Equities Marks Banner Year of Success with the Sale of 738,000-Square-Foot Warehouse Portfolio in Newark, NJ

Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a real estate investment and development firm that invests in commercial and industrial opportunities in high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital (Long Wharf), has announced the sale of its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery Complex, a 19.4-acre portfolio of three infill industrial properties located in Newark, NJ. As the former home of the P. Ballantine and Sons Brewing Company founded in 1840, the 100%-occupied property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager. Turnbridge was represented by JLL in the transaction.
NEWARK, NJ
New Apartments and Amenities Coming to Stamford Urby in Early 2023

Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The new phase...
STAMFORD, CT
$75.8M financing secured for multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Newark

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $75.8 million in acquisition financing for Newark Distribution Center, a 738,238-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio in the port submarket of Newark, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Hines, in securing the acquisition loan through SMBC. The portfolio is fully leased to 16...
NEWARK, NJ
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
A New Food Concept Coming to the Upper West Side

Marc Lore—the man who co-founded Jet.com, the e-commerce platform which sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016—has been working on something new, and it’s coming to the Upper West Side. The name of his latest venture is Wonder: a food delivery concept that’s been operating in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

