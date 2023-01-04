Read full article on original website
'Twitter Files' document connection to government agencies via 'belly button'
A new release of internal Twitter correspondence details the relationship between the social media company and government agencies, which one agent compared to a belly button.
‘We don’t do this’: Even Twitter’s censors rejected Adam Schiff’s censorship request
Apparently, there were some things that even Twitter’s censors refused to do.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Twitter Files Part 11 shows how 'PR crisis' following 2016 election allowed company to embrace intel community
Substack writer Matt Taibbi went viral with the first "Twitter Files" of 2023 which focused on the company's evolution in embracing the intel community.
Twitter Search Not Working.
Twitter search is one of the cornerstones of the platform, but some users are having issues with it today. Accordingly, a number of people have taken to Twitter with complaints and to ask if Twitter is down or if there is something wrong. The outage is impacting a lot of people, according to Down Detector. People are getting pretty frustrated with Twitter Search not working. We'll update this post when we know more about what's going on.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists
The eleventh installment of the Twitter files discusses how the U.S. government forced that the social media platform suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.
Twitter Files: Rep. Adam Schiff's office requested tech giant to suspend accounts
Substack writer Matt Taibbi's latest "Twitter Files" involve the office of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, and the Global Engagement Center of Trump's State Department.
Washington Examiner
Karine Jean-Pierre can't explain why Biden was masked on Marine One
The White House was not able to explain Wednesday why President Joe Biden exited Marine One wearing a surgical mask — a break from his recent habits. Biden, who has repeatedly been accused of flip-flopping on pandemic policies, wore a black mask before boarding Air Force One for a trip to northern Kentucky.
Daily Beast
The Wild Eviction Drama George Santos Can’t Seem to Explain
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Rep. George Santos is once again on the move. At least, that’s what the embattled Republican congressman-elect told The Daily Beast this week, in response to questions about the Queens apartment he’s been staying at with his sister. It turns out, according to New York court records, his sister was already facing potential eviction for failure to pay rent at that apartment.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden White House met with the biggest crypto scam artist in US history
Fox News host Jesse Watters unveils former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had multiple meetings with the Biden White House to discuss cryptocurrency matters on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Air marshals outraged at Biden admin for border deployments despite terror threat: 'Absolutely madness'
Air Marshal National Council Executive Director Sonya Labosco issued a stark warning to the White House over border deployments despite a looming terror threat
Google releases free software for smaller websites to moderate terrorist content
Google has released new free software meant to give smaller companies tools to take down terrorist content as the search engine fends off pressure from European regulators.
How to mute someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Facebook is a popular social media platform that connects you with friends and family that you don't interact with daily over messages, WhatsApp chats, or calls. However, some Facebook friends can write annoying posts which show up on your timeline, and unfriending them is not always an option. Instead, you can mute those people so that their posts don't appear in your Facebook feed. So, let's check out how to mute someone on Facebook.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
NYC Mayor Adams calls out Biden, says migrant crisis ‘national embarrassment’
FOX NEWS: New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called the migrant crisis that he says is overwhelming the Big Apple a “real embarrassment” on a national level as he claimed that there is “no more room at the inn” in the self-described sanctuary city.
‘The View’ is the biggest source of misinformation in America
Barbara Walters died last week at 93, but the legendary journalist’s legacy lives on: “The View,” the daytime-TV talker she created in 1997, is the most-watched — and most-talked-about — show in its genre. Some legacy, though: What Walters envisioned as “women of different generations, backgrounds and views” discussing “the topics of the day, mixing humor with intelligent debate,” devolved after she departed as co-host in 2014 into a four-against-one daily catfight with few laughs and even fewer smarts. The New York Times calls it “the most important political TV show in America.” If so, America is in trouble — because “The...
