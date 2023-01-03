ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

H.S. Girls Basketball: Wyoming Valley West rolls past Dallas

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UTdc_0k2eNHGG00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PLYMOUTH — Whenever Wyoming Valley West needed a basket, it seemed to get one. Sometimes two. Occasionally three.

The situation kept adding up Tuesday night for a 48-26 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball victory over a Dallas team which entered with a deceiving record.

Mackenzie Perluke was the Spartan who seemed to be in the right place at the right time most often. The junior guard scored a game-high 20 points as Valley West improved to 2-0 in the division and 7-2 overall.

“Mackenzie was very good today on the offensive end,” Valley West coach Gary Ferenchick said. “Every time we needed a bucket, she was there. She is one we can depend on this year. Everyone around her, she helps.”

Dallas fell to 0-2 in Division 1 and 3-5 overall. The Mountaineers’ previous four losses were two by one point and a pair by two points. However, they struggled from the field Tuesday night and in particular in the paint where they missed several shots. They were 5-of-21 from the field in the first half.

“We have four losses by a total of six points,” Dallas coach Vince Bucciarelli said. “So we’re capable of playing better than we did tonight. We didn’t play up to our capability. I thought we did a good job defensively in the first half. The second half just got away from us.”

Valley West led wire-to-wire, starting with a basket by center Kalia Saunders, who finished with a team-high seven rebounds. Dallas stayed within striking distance until a 3-pointer by Haylie Oliphant followed by a pair of baskets by Perluke bumped the lead to 21-10 at 2:30 of the second quarter.

Dallas cut the deficit to single digits twice in the third quarter, but a pair of 3-point baskets by Oliphant sandwiched around an inside basket by Thalia Irizarry put Valley West back in control.

“He has more than one shooter out there,” Bucciarelli said. “That’s what was killing us.”

The Spartans then held Dallas scoreless for over three minutes to start the fourth quarter.

“We played outstanding defense,” Ferenchick said. “Now granted, they got a lot of looks and missed a lot of shots, but I thought the girls played outstanding defense. It’s something we’ve been working on the past few weeks and something we’re going to continue to work on.”

Valley West also received strong rebounding from Anya Richet, who had six boards, and Perluke, who added five.

Molly Walsh had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas.

Wyoming Valley West 48, Dallas 26

DALLAS (26) — DelGaudio 1 2-2 4, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Viglone 0 0-0 0, Walsh 5 4-8 14, Spaciano 3 0-0 6, Wydra 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Finn 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Pevear 0 0-0 0, Ricardo 1 0-0 2, Comitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-10 26.

WVW (48) — Marsola 0 0-0 0, Perluke 7 2-2 20, Oliphant 3 0-2 9, Saunders 2 0-0 4, Irizarry 4 0-1 8, Siegfried 1 0-0 2, Richet 2 1-2 5, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Sierra 0 0-0 0, Rinehimer 0 0-0 0. McLaughlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-7 48.

Dallas`6`8`10`2 — 26

Valley West`9`14`14`11 — 48

Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Perluke 4, Oliphant 3).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Scranton PA

When in Scranton, you'll want to explore the many dining options this city offers. Scranton has something for every palate, whether you're in the mood for a filling lunch or a night on the town for dinner. The city provides several unique dining experiences and plenty of international cuisine options. Here are some suggestions to get you started. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Building collapses in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire breaks out at concrete business near Minersville

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze at a concrete business in Schuylkill County. A video from Norwegian Township News and Concerns shows smoke and flames shooting into the sky above Quandel Concrete near Minersville. Multiple fire companies were at the scene. Officials have not said what caused the...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval

NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house

ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
CRESCO, PA
WBRE

Scranton hospital welcomes New Years baby

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning. Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications. Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.

NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain teacher placed on leave amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County high school teacher has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. A statement Tuesday from the superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District said the district was made aware of a recent YouTube video involving a Blue Mountain High School teacher.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store

Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YourErie

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy