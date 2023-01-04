ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

PHOTOS: Kentucky mens basketball defeats LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates 1,000 rebounds before the Kentucky vs. LSU mens basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 74-71. Photo by Isabel McSwain | Staff. Kentucky mens basketball secured their first SEC win of the season with a...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

No. 13 Arkansas beats No. 20 Missouri, 74-68

No. 13 Arkansas knocked off No. 20 Missouri, 74-68, inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night in what was the first ranked matchup in Fayetteville for an SEC home opener. With the victory, the Razorbacks improve to 12-2 overall and even up at 1-1 in league play. Ricky Council IV led...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy