Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Mississippi State Men's Basketball Loses in Blowout Against Tennessee
The Bulldogs could not keep up with a powerful UT offense.
FOX Sports
Tshiebwe and Kentucky host LSU
LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky's 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 in home games. Kentucky is second...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: Kentucky mens basketball defeats LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena
Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates 1,000 rebounds before the Kentucky vs. LSU mens basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 74-71. Photo by Isabel McSwain | Staff. Kentucky mens basketball secured their first SEC win of the season with a...
Just Because Texas Wishlist is SEC Heavy Doesn't Mean Musselman is on the Menu
Best option for Longhorns is highly familiar with Arkansas, SEC
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
Notre Dame football: Sam Hartman through his Wake Forest years
Notre Dame landed perhaps the biggest name in the transfer portal this off-season as former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Thursday. Notre Dame fans are understandably ecstatic to hear the news as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the long history of the ACC is headed to South Bend.
Notre Dame lands record-setting QB Sam Hartman via transfer portal. Can he win big? | Opinion
Notre Dame needed to make a splash in the transfer portal with a quarterback that could be an upgrade. Wake Forest's Same Hartman is just that.
No. 13 Arkansas beats No. 20 Missouri, 74-68
No. 13 Arkansas knocked off No. 20 Missouri, 74-68, inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night in what was the first ranked matchup in Fayetteville for an SEC home opener. With the victory, the Razorbacks improve to 12-2 overall and even up at 1-1 in league play. Ricky Council IV led...
Notre Dame quick to offer former Michigan wide receiver who just entered the portal
The Irish found their quarterback this afternoon, as Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman announced what many of us expected, a commitment to Notre Dame. Head coach Marcus Freeman knows where his team needed to focus on on the portal, offensive playmakers. Hartman checks off a big box and previously...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 74-71 Win Over LSU
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 74-71 win over LSU on Tuesday night in Lexington. The press conference can be seen above: More on the win over LSU here. Game notes from the victory here. Watch: Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Toppin speak to the media ...
