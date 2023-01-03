ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm

GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
crowdfundinsider.com

Funding Circle US Appoints New Managing Director

Funding Circle US, a subsidiary of the UK firm Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) has selected a new Managing Director to lead operations. According to a release, Steve Allocca will take over the US operations of the SME online lending platform, reporting directly to Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs. Jacobs commented on...
crowdfundinsider.com

European Embedded Finance Platform Solaris Lines Up Future Management Board

Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris‘ new target operating model “following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession.”. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate...
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal Announces Employee Inducement Grants, Shares Other Business Updates

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced it has granted equity awards on December 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously “approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc.” Information regarding the equity...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
crowdfundinsider.com

Insurtech bolttech Appoints Jens Schädler as CEO for Europe

International insurtech bolttech announced the appointment of Dr. Jens Schädler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Europe. Based in Switzerland, Jens will “provide strategic leadership across bolttech’s Europe operations, driving new and existing market and partnership growth.” Taking over from Andrew Cons, Jens’ role is “effective immediately.”
Business Insider

Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals

Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
crowdfundinsider.com

The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator

Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
crowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO

Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Taiwan based Next Bank Launches on Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that Next Commercial Bank, a new digital bank backed by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest telecom operator, has “gone live on Temenos core banking platform, opening to customers during 2022.”. One of the first digital banks in Taiwan “to receive a virtual banking license from...
crowdfundinsider.com

Yieldstreet Comments on Legal Finance as Investment Option, Reveals that Platform Returned $600M to Investors in 2022

Yieldstreet notes that in this challenging market environment, where stocks and bonds have been largely underperforming, investors “may be looking to allocate their capital to assets with little correlation to public markets.”. Yieldstreet points out that one of the most, if not the most, uncorrelated alternative asset class “is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy