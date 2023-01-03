Read full article on original website
Related
FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets
Dec 30 (Reuters) - FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets.
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Funding Circle US Appoints New Managing Director
Funding Circle US, a subsidiary of the UK firm Funding Circle (LSE:FCH) has selected a new Managing Director to lead operations. According to a release, Steve Allocca will take over the US operations of the SME online lending platform, reporting directly to Funding Circle CEO Lisa Jacobs. Jacobs commented on...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Embedded Finance Platform Solaris Lines Up Future Management Board
Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, announced changes to its management board. This move is linked to Solaris‘ new target operating model “following a corporate strategy update and the recently communicated CEO succession.”. Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Announces Employee Inducement Grants, Shares Other Business Updates
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced it has granted equity awards on December 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously “approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc.” Information regarding the equity...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks allegedly defrauded investors out of billions of dollars
The New York attorney general filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the co-founder of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors who deposited billions of dollars into the platform.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sorry. You Put Money Into Celsius Earn, You Gave it Away. Court Ruling Crushes Hopes of Impacted Investors
Celsius Network, once a high-flying digital asset platform that promised incredible returns for its investors, is meandering its way through the bankruptcy process as the platform collapsed last year. Yesterday, the courts published an Opinion that Celsius Earn investors will not like. Last June, Celsius announced that it was halting...
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech bolttech Appoints Jens Schädler as CEO for Europe
International insurtech bolttech announced the appointment of Dr. Jens Schädler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Europe. Based in Switzerland, Jens will “provide strategic leadership across bolttech’s Europe operations, driving new and existing market and partnership growth.” Taking over from Andrew Cons, Jens’ role is “effective immediately.”
Business Insider
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital to Use Bear Market in 2023 to Establish Secure Digital Asset Ecosystem
2022 has been a year “like no other—marked by market volatility for both crypto and traditional markets,” according to an update from Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital claims that it was “built for exactly this moment.”. And within this volatility, they have “continued to grow and expand...
crowdfundinsider.com
The Bank of Spain Confirms Registration of Coinmotion as Cryptocurrency Operator
Coinmotion, a Finland-based cryptocurrency service provider, has obtained confirmation from the Bank of Spain as “a valid provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of electronic wallets with the registration number D741.”. This means that Coinmotion “reinforces its presence in the Spanish market and becomes...
crowdfundinsider.com
Startups in Abu Dhabi to Receive Streamlined Banking Services with Assistance from Flat6Labs, Wio Bank
In a bid to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s seed-stage program and early-stage venture capital firm, and Wio Bank, the region’s first platform bank, have “signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”. Under the agreement, startups from Flat6Labs Ignite, a specialized seed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Taiwan based Next Bank Launches on Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that Next Commercial Bank, a new digital bank backed by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest telecom operator, has “gone live on Temenos core banking platform, opening to customers during 2022.”. One of the first digital banks in Taiwan “to receive a virtual banking license from...
crowdfundinsider.com
Yieldstreet Comments on Legal Finance as Investment Option, Reveals that Platform Returned $600M to Investors in 2022
Yieldstreet notes that in this challenging market environment, where stocks and bonds have been largely underperforming, investors “may be looking to allocate their capital to assets with little correlation to public markets.”. Yieldstreet points out that one of the most, if not the most, uncorrelated alternative asset class “is...
Comments / 0