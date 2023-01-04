ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5

Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 5

Here are the first top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings of the 2023 calendar year. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
MICHIGAN STATE

