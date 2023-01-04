Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have started to establish themselves after the first month of the season. MLive has listed three teams who are trending up along with the first power rankings of the season below.
MLive.com
See first set of Kalamazoo-area boys high school hoops rankings for 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI – The holiday break gave Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Three local squads bring undefeated records into 2023,...
MLive.com
Record-setting night headlines Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With three final four appearances in the last four state tournaments, Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s boys basketball program has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years. A big reason behind the Cougars’ emergence as a Division 2 power is senior guard Kaden Brown,...
Where did all the wolverines go? Solving the mystery of Michigan’s "disappearing" state mascot
If Michigan is the “Wolverine State,” why has it had just one wolverine sighting in the last 200 years? As WWJ’s Brian Fisher discovered on The Daily J podcast, the reason for Michigan’s nickname might not have anything to do with the animal at all.
MLive.com
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5
Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
MLive.com
Grand Haven stays unbeaten after boys hoops win over scrappy Portage Central
PORTAGE, MI – Coming off a 30-point effort against Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Haven senior Harrison Sorrelle drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the Buccaneers’ first possession in Wednesday’s game at Portage Central. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared ready to compile another impressive...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
UPMATTERS
HS HOCKEY: Marquette blanks Jeffers in first game of 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Redmen hit the ice for their first game in 2023. The Redmen blanked Jeffers, 5-0, Tuesday night.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 5
Here are the first top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings of the 2023 calendar year. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Romulus Summit Academy North (5-1)
MLive.com
See first set of Grand Rapids girls prep hoops rankings heading into 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The holiday break gave Grand Rapids-area girls high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Four local squads bring undefeated records into...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares expectation for rivalry atmosphere in East Lansing for visit from Michigan
Tom Izzo knows the heated in-state rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan is a bit more tense coming out of the 2022 football season. A lot of that stems from the brawl following the 2022 football game in Ann Arbor, but Izzo made it clear those actions better not have any carryover on the basketball court.
MLive.com
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
