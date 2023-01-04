ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX Sports

Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics' Red Auerbach Hired Wilt Chamberlain As A Bellhop With A $13 Per Week Salary And Coached Him During His High School Years

Wilt Chamberlain was as dominant an athlete individually as any sport has ever seen. The big man put up stats that no one has even come close to matching in the modern era and the stories about Wilt have turned into legends. He is remembered as this larger-than-life figure, the consummate superstar, but before he made it to the top of the basketball world, Chamberlain too was just a kid waiting for his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Watch 76ers vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Current Records: Indiana 21-17; Philadelphia 22-14 This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.79 points per game. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Indiana knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully the 76ers like a good challenge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Texas fires men's basketball coach Chris Beard

The University of Texas announced on Thursday that it has fired men's basketball coach Chris Beard. The dismissal comes less than one month after Beard was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly biting and assaulting his fiancee in their home. He was also originally accused of choking his fiancee, a claim that was later recanted with his fiancee saying that Beard acted in self-defense.
AUSTIN, TX

