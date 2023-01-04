Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Latest news is guaranteed to make Patrick Mahomes very happy
The Kansas City Chiefs need some help, and luckily, it could be on the way against the Las Vegas Raiders, which would be just in time to fix some of the issues we have seen toward the end of the season. This offense has struggled the last five games or...
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Damar Hamlin's family calls for criticism of Tee Higgins to stop
The family of Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin has asked any criticism of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to stop. Higgins was the ball-carrier on the collision with Hamlin, a routine football play without any wrongdoing before the tragic results. In an interview with Rachel Hopmayer of Spectrum News...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
5 Hard Truths the Colts Must Face Entering the Offseason
The Indianapolis Colts must face these five hard truths if they are going to get back on the right track this offseason.
Wayne, Freeney among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne is once again one step away from the Hall of Fame. The former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was announced as one of 15 finalists for induction into the hall Wednesday night. It's the fourth straight year Wayne has reached the final round of voting before induction to Canton.
Vikings OC addresses players who failed to wear proper cleats in Sunday's loss to Packers
Four days after the Minnesota Vikings' lopsided 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips addressed the players who ignored the team's recommendation to wear different cleats on the tough Lambeau Field turf. When asked by reporters about the trouble some Vikings' players had staying on their...
Raiders, Chiefs final Week 18 injury report: RB Josh Jacobs Questionable, WR Skyy Moore OUT
The final injury report of the Raiders 2023 season is out. For the Raiders, there are only two names on it. LB Darien Butler (concussion) is OUT and RB Josh Jacobs (personal) is Questionable. Jacobs missed the past two practices for personal reasons after being limited with an oblique/hip injury.
CPR class at Ascension St. Vincent sold out after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during Monday Night Football
INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana CPR class has sold out as doctors stress the importance of knowing how to perform CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during Monday Night Football. Experts at the hospital are stressing how critical it is for people to...
Damar Hamlin update: Bills say there's 'remarkable improvement' in last 24 hours
Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” in the last 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Thursday, citing physicians caring for him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The team said Hamlin remains critically ill after suffering from cardiac arrest while playing in Monday night’s...
