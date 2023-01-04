Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State
"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
MCC notebook: Just call Gill 'Mister Milestone' after latest round-number win
It seems like big wins and big milestones are somewhat routine for McLennan Community College athletic teams. Conference championships and competing for national championships are the standards for all the Highlander and Highlassie programs. Kevin Gill’s 500th win as the MCC men’s basketball coach is the latest example.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’
Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
Local Agate
1. Rasner, Bright, O'Loughlin, C.Tanner, Cameron. 62. Skins, No. 8: Robert Rasner, Bill Bright, James O'Loughlin, Ray Cameron. McLennan: Nick Shogbonyo 3 0-0 8; CJ Hall 3 5-5 13; Dayvaughn Froe 0 0-0 0; Jaylen Thompson 0 0-0 0; A.J. Barnes 8 3-5 20; Jared Clawson 2 2-2 6; Omarion Smith 5 5-8 15; Mason Lockhart 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Pouncy 0 0-0 0; Cedric Kelley 2 2-2 6; Totals: 23 17-22 66.
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall
After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
Balloon memorial released by Duncan man makes stop in Ohio on the way to heaven
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Gerald Williams married his late wife Deena in 2004 and said they were inseparable. He even knows down to the days how long they were married. “17 years and 28 days,” Williams said. He said on November 13, he released 18 balloons to honor his...
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
