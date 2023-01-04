ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State

"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
STILLWATER, OK
WacoTrib.com

MCC notebook: Just call Gill 'Mister Milestone' after latest round-number win

It seems like big wins and big milestones are somewhat routine for McLennan Community College athletic teams. Conference championships and competing for national championships are the standards for all the Highlander and Highlassie programs. Kevin Gill’s 500th win as the MCC men’s basketball coach is the latest example.
WACO, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’

Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
SPENCER, OK
WacoTrib.com

Local Agate

1. Rasner, Bright, O'Loughlin, C.Tanner, Cameron. 62. Skins, No. 8: Robert Rasner, Bill Bright, James O'Loughlin, Ray Cameron. McLennan: Nick Shogbonyo 3 0-0 8; CJ Hall 3 5-5 13; Dayvaughn Froe 0 0-0 0; Jaylen Thompson 0 0-0 0; A.J. Barnes 8 3-5 20; Jared Clawson 2 2-2 6; Omarion Smith 5 5-8 15; Mason Lockhart 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Pouncy 0 0-0 0; Cedric Kelley 2 2-2 6; Totals: 23 17-22 66.
WACO, TX
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall

After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy