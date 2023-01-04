Read full article on original website
wajr.com
WVU students prepare for Monday classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Residence halls on the Morgantown campus of WVU will open Saturday, and classes for the spring 2023 campaign begin Monday, January 9. Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said residents will quickly see traffic build this weekend for roads and businesses as students and families travel to Morgantown.
Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city. Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
WBOY 12 News
Morgantown Ice Arena closing temporarily in March for repairs
On March 26, the facility will temporarily shut down for more than a year for repairs, and not everyone in the community is pleased.
Metro News
Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Mon County Magistrate’s Office looking to add staff, look at annual review
At the first Monongalia County Commission meeting of the year, members from the Magistrate's Office expressed their desire to add a fifth magistrate to improve their services.
wajr.com
Morgantown business, community leaders meet with lawmakers ahead of ’23 legislative year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. State lawmakers in Monongalia County discussed priorities for the upcoming legislative session with business and community leaders at the Morgantown Area Partnership on Thursday, in advance of the 2023 legislative session. Democrat Monongalia County Delegate from the 79th District, Evan Hansen wants to get surplus money back into...
WIVB
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
wajr.com
Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon Monday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the remains were found behind a business on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River. The remains, which are in an unknown state of development,...
WBOY 12 News
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Meadowbrook Mall Adds New Business Just Prior to Christmas and State Company Not Seasonal Venture
In the past few months, most of the news regarding business at the Meadowbrook Mall – outside the pending announcement of the largest retailer in the mall’s history – has had to do with businesses leaving. Just before Christmas, the mall saw a new retailer arrive that was not just for the holidays.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
WBOY 12 News
2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
WDTV
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done, and...
WBOY 12 News
Morgantown FD responds to utility pole fire
The Morgantown Fire Department announced that a road was closed on Tuesday due to a utility pole fire.
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
WBOY 12 News
Mon Health welcomes area’s first baby of 2023
Mon Health Medical Center said it welcomed the area's first baby of 2023 just minutes after the ball dropped.
