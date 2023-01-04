ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wajr.com

WVU students prepare for Monday classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Residence halls on the Morgantown campus of WVU will open Saturday, and classes for the spring 2023 campaign begin Monday, January 9. Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said residents will quickly see traffic build this weekend for roads and businesses as students and families travel to Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Enhancing Wheeling’s downtown with a “splash”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the recent weather has not been too favorable, Wheeling City Council is looking ahead to warmer times with the proposition to add splash pads to several areas in the city.  Over the last two years, Wheeling City Council has been working to add these outdoor play areas with sprinklers and fountains […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
WIVB

Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bald eagle found on New Year’s Eve with a gunshot wound to its wing has now had the wing amputated. The eagle was found by a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer and taken to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital the next day, where doctors decided to amputate the wing from the elbow down.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon Monday

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the remains were found behind a business on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River. The remains, which are in an unknown state of development,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Stonewall Resort Launches Appalachian Dinner Series Featuring Regional Craft Brewers, Distillers

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beginning in January and running through March, Stonewall Resort will host a series of unique events featuring Appalachia’s most awarded and sought-after craft distillers and brewers. Known as the “Appalachian Dinner Series”, these intimate pairing dinners will showcase regional purveyors’ award-winning and harder-to-find products.
WESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Takes Round 1 With Wheeling Central

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly turned a 12-point halftime lead over Wheeling Central into a 66-47 win over the Maroon Knights on their home floor. Gavin Jackson led the Cadets with 15 and D’arrae Goodwin added 10. Quinton Burlenski led Central and all scorers with 19 points.
WHEELING, WV

