DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
DCU Fan Art Imagines X-Men Star Lucas Till as James Gunn’s The Flash
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how their Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films projects are operated and even changed the name to DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought on in October as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the duo already making their mark. Gunn is writing a Superman film that will not feature Henry Cavill in the titular role. While it seems like the new co-CEOs will do their own thing with new actors as these iconic characters, the studio will be releasing films from the previous slate throughout this year that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and The Flash. The Flash is set to bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen and is also expected to be Ezra Millers last go as the Scarlet Speedster due to legal troubles. One fan seems to think that X-Men: First Class star Lucas Till could takeover the role from Miller and has even created a new life of fan art that shows how.
Latest Marvel News: As a deluge of DC stars threaten to jump ship to the MCU, ‘Deadpool 3’ could single-handedly redeem ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
With the DC universe increasingly mired in controversy, even as James Gunn’s brand-new era beckons, the Marvel franchise must be looking an even more inviting place for Hollywood’s finest than it did before. Hence why so many DC stars are being linked with the MCU right now. Elsewhere on today’s agenda, Deadpool 3 could pick up the one element the internet liked about Thor: Love and Thunder as a Secret Invasion theory has Nick Fury fans fearful.
10 DC Easter eggs you might have missed in ‘Gotham Knights’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the video game Gotham Knights. DC has had a bit of a drought in video games as of late. The big two franchises, Injustice and Batman: Arkham, have not seen releases in years. However, in 2022, WB Games Montréal released a role-playing action game called Gotham Knights (not to be confused with the upcoming CW series) where you can play as a member of the bat family, either as Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, or Robin.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
‘M3GAN’ lands near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score proving AI might actually be the future
The horror film that we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner but the critical reviews are already in and it looks like M3GAN has slayed it. The story of an AI doll going rogue has had the internet abuzz for quite some time now and based on these early reports it seems the film delivers on what we all want and then some.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
DC Comics & John Stewart: Emerald Knight #1 Spoilers & Review: Hypertime Explained In Post Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths World Of Dawn Of DC!
DC Comics and John Stewart: Emerald Knight #1 Spoilers and Review follows. Hypertime Explained In Post Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths World Of Dawn Of DC!. $5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months...
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ rumor hints at the return of a dangerous Phase Four artifact
Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on Disney Plus later this year, and will see Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness take the spotlight. Hahn blew MCU fans away with her villainous performance in 2021’s WandaVision, complete with scenery-chewing charisma and an all-time toe-tapping theme song. Her solo spinoff looks set...
DC diehards waiting patiently for an iconic villain to finally make a splash on the big screen
The internet is simultaneously holding its breath and screaming at the top of its lungs as James Gunn and Peter Safran get their hands dirty by rebuilding the DCU, namely by waiting with dwindling patience for more updates on the franchise’s first slate whilst loudly slagging Gunn for his dropping of Henry Cavill’s Superman, and other decisions that anyone familiar with the creative process – especially in this context – would understand.
Batman #131 introduces an alternate Gotham but with familiar faces
That's Harvey Dent doing his Judge Dredd impersonation
When Marvel’s Stan Lee Wrote for DC Comics
The name Stan Lee is, for many, synonymous with Marvel Comics. As well it should be, seeing as Stan Lee was the face of Marvel Comics for decades. His vision and talents revolutionized the comic book industry and propelled Marvel to the top. But what if you were told that Stan Lee, the iconic patron saint of Marvel across media, once crossed enemy lines and wrote a series for rival DC Comics? It’s true. Over the course of one year, DC and Lee released the Just Imagine… 13-issue miniseries, a series that saw Lee reinvent the legendary heroes of the DC universe.
Warner Bros. most successful films as the iconic studio turns 100 in 2023
One of Hollywood's most iconic studios celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, with the home of the films My Fair Lady, Harry Potter, and Blazing Saddles planning a big celebration for its diamond anniversary.
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
The 10 best alternate versions of Batman, ranked
Whether they’re Batmen or Batmans, there are a lot of them. Over an eight-decade career, we’ve met more than a cave full of alternate Dark Knights. Comic book superheroes often fight mirror images of themselves — where creators can find the greatest risk and dramatic beats to put their hero to the test. In Batman’s incredible rogues’ gallery, some villains shine a light on his alter-egos (Two-Face) and his existence (Man-Bat) and prove to be the immovable force to his unstoppable object (Joker).
‘The Flash’ director confirms Justice League appearance, SnyderVerse stans react accordingly
Regardless of the mountainous volume of evidence placed in front of them, a certain section of the DCU fandom refuses to give up on their hopes and dreams for the restoration of the SnyderVerse. Based on recent developments, it ain’t happening on James Gunn’s watch, but a resurfaced comment from The Flash director Andy Muschietti has ignited a firestorm.
