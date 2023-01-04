ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Charles Layne
12h ago

Look you bunch nonbelievers Kevin McCarthy have been the lead of the Republicans for at least 6 years that I know of and some of you just got there so I think all of y'all need to get behind him and show him that you respect the and let him do the job he was sent there to do by the American people

RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
WASHINGTON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McCarthy says Trump reiterated his support for Speakership bid

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Tuesday night said former President Trump has reiterated support for his Speakership bid, hours after the California Republican failed to secure the gavel in three ballots amid GOP opposition to his candidacy. The comment came after Trump, in an interview with NBC News earlier on Tuesday, declined to say if he was still backing McCarthy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

McCarthy rejected for House speaker for sixth time; GOP in disarray

WASHINGTON—House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. For a fourth, fifth and sixth time, Republicans tried to vote McCarthy into the top job as the House plunged deeper into disarray. But the votes were producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, and leaving him...
COLORADO STATE

