ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy