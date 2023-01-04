Read full article on original website
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
Tech CEO arrested, accused of peeping in Panera Bread women’s restroom
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a California tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a news release. Police confirmed to Nexstar’s KRON that the arrestee is...
Satellite images show ‘bomb cyclone’ churning off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning Californians Wednesday of a powerful atmospheric river set to bring flooding, mud slides, wind gusts topping 50 mph and “extremely heavy snow rates” to the mountains. The atmospheric river is connected to a rapidly intensifying low pressure...
