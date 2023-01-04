ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden administration proposes tighter air pollution standard, in reversal of Trump

The Biden administration is proposing to tighten a key air pollution regulation after the Trump administration declined to do so. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed on Friday to tighten limits on how much soot can be in the air, though some environmentalists are calling on the agency to go even further to protect public health.
Morphe makeup planning to close all US stores

(The Hill) — Morphe makeup, a cosmetics company known for its collaborations with social media stars, announced Friday that it is planning to close all stores in the U.S. In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the company said customers can continue to shop the Morphe brand online, at select retailers and at stores outside the U.S., which will remain open. There were nearly 20 U.S. stores listed on the Morphe website Friday, with nearly 10 located in California alone.
