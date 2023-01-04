ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Quantum Leap's Midseason Premiere Seemingly Revealed A Traitor In The Program, But Who Could It Be?

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uemCs_0k2eAnUR00

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Quantum Leap Season 1 episode “Fellow Travelers.” Read at your own risk!

The Quantum Leap team finally tracked down Janice Calavicci, but her capture presented more questions than answers. Jenn managed to find Ben’s accomplice in Belize, and while Janice wasn’t too helpful in answering questions, she did drop something on Jenn that has her (and likely some viewers) thinking. Janice suggested that Ben reached out to her because he didn’t trust someone on the team, but who could that be?

I’m not going to pretend I know what Quantum Leap is planning or even if Janice is telling the truth. With that said, I do have some ideas that might encourage fans to think twice about their favorite characters and maybe even revisit past episodes with a Peacock Premium subscription . Let’s dive in and talk about which characters could be sabotaging the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vyVh_0k2eAnUR00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal )

Herbert "Magic" Williams

Magic seems like the perfect candidate to sabotage the Quantum Leap program or even misuse it to further his own agenda. As for what that agenda might be, let’s remember who visited our mystery leaper in the present timeline. Assuming Richard Martinez was secretly working for Magic for some dastardly deed, he’d definitely appear clueless and aloof when Magic and Jenn visited him. That said, it does seem strange for the head of the program to sabotage his own initiative, so maybe Magic isn’t behind this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PA7q_0k2eAnUR00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal )

Ian Wright

Ian is, without a doubt, the most wholesome, likable, and maybe even the smartest of the Quantum Leap bunch. As chief architect of Ziggy, Ian would likely be able to sabotage things the team wouldn’t understand and wouldn’t be able to stop. Does anyone else remember that Ian griped because Ben rewrote all of Ziggy’s code before jumping and losing his memory? It’s possible Ben did it to accomplish his goal of saving Addison like currently assumed, or maybe because he didn’t trust Ian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxMo6_0k2eAnUR00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal )

Jenn Chou

Could Quantum Leap’s head of security be the traitor Ben didn’t trust? It seems unlikely, given her surprise at the news of a traitor, though she could’ve faked that surprise. It’s entirely possible that while Ben hinted to Janice there was someone he didn’t trust on the team, he didn’t tell her who. I’m not entirely sure why Jenn would want to sabotage the program, but we’re looking at all the options here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILMwb_0k2eAnUR00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal )

Addison Augustine

Ben jumped back in time to “save Addison,” but he also did all of this while telling Addison nothing before he jumped. While Ben doesn’t fully remember all of the reasons why he jumped just yet, there is something strange about him keeping his fiancé in the dark about some apparent threat to her life. Is it possible Ben’s attempt to save Addison is ultimately him halting her eventual betrayal of the Quantum Leap project? That would be the twistiest of twists, and I’m not going to rule it out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOCza_0k2eAnUR00

(Image credit: NBCUniversal )

Ben Song

The only other suspect left to consider is Ben Song, and admittedly, it’s hard to believe the NBC series would make its lead the villain. Unless, of course, Scott Bakula is coming back as Sam and will lead things in Season 2, and this is all Ben’s villainous origin story, but that doesn’t appear to be true . All of this said, it’s hard to say who for sure the traitor might be, and I’m excited to find out in the coming weeks!

Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is already confirmed , so anyone on the fence should certainly catch up and enjoy what was one of my favorite shows of the fall television season .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness

The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere

CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’

It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
176K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy