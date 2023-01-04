ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

The push to bring a state law in Alabama against glock switches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A glock switch was used in the New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to officials. A switch is a piece that snaps into place, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic. It has caused concern among law enforcement for quite some time and after this recent incident, the push to crack down on them has gotten stronger.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Programs to help cover high utility bills

With utility bills increasing there are programs available to help those who may need assistance. Alabama Power says customers can chat online at AlabamaPower.com, call at 800-245-2244 or visit in person at one of its offices. Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. To sign up, visit...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy