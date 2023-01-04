ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Will Universal Orlando Ban Smoking In The Parks?

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boffT_0k2eAhC500

Smoking is a habit that is clearly on the decline. Movies are making a point to show less smoking . Today a lot fewer people are smokers, and those that are not often make a concerted effort to avoid areas where people may be smoking. However, theme parks at least have the benefit of being largely outdoors, making smokers at least potentially less of a problem to non-smokers. Still, with so many guests at theme parks being kids, many theme parks have gone smoke-free in recent years and it looks like Universal Orlando Resort may be heading in that direction, as the parks just drastically reduced the number available of smoking locations.

According to WDWNT , as of December 31, each of Universal Orlando Resort’s two theme parks , Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, have or will shortly have, exactly one designated smoking location. The rest of the smoking locations inside the parks will be shut down, though smoking areas at Universal CityWalk remain unaffected.

With the reduction of smoking locations down to one per park. It certainly won’t take much more to make Universal’s theme parks completely smoke-free. It seems likely that will be the end result, with these last two spots going away at some point in the future, though when that point will be is anybody’s guess. With the parks only allowing smoking in one location each it will be easy to tell at a glance just how many people are actually using the one location. That may determine just how fast it goes away.

Disney theme parks went smoke free in 2019 after a similar period of downsizing. Designated smoking locations in the parks were slowly paired down until there were simply none left. Today the entire Disneyland Resort is smoke-free. Walt Disney World still allows smoking at designated areas around hotels and outside the gates of the theme parks. Disney also makes a point to keep smoking out of movies meant for kids.

Universal Studios Hollywood is in a weird smoking limbo at the moment. The park technically has a smoking area, but it has been closed since the park reopened from the global pandemic. Smoking areas have not technically been removed, but there is no indication that they will ever reopen.

With Universal Orlando Resort set to open a third theme park in 2025, one wonders if Epic Universe will open as a smoke-free park. There’s a pretty good chance that in the two and a half years until that park opens, Those last smoking areas will go away. If not, we could see them vanish when Epic Universe opens , making the resort smoke-free as part of turning the page on the new resort.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Why January 9th Is Such a Big Deal at the Disney Parks This Year

Right after the new year, crowds typically die down at Disney Parks (at least slightly) and Disney takes advantage of that to make changes and refurbish rides and other areas. 2023 will be no exception. While most Disney fans have their eye on the permanent closure of the classic (and controversial) log flume ride Splash Mountain at both Disney World and Disneyland, there are some temporary ride closures you also need to be aware of.
INDIANA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks

We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Freezing Temperatures to Shut Down Disney Park for Three Days

Walt Disney World may not be having a white Christmas, but Central Florida is certainly in for a very cold one!. Low temperatures over the holiday weekend are forecasted to be near freezing, with highs only in the 40s for most of Central Florida this Friday through Sunday, December 23-25, 2022. While there are plenty of ways to stay warm if it happens to be this chilly during your upcoming Disney vacation, there are select experiences that may shut down due to near-freezing temps.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022

Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website

If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Reveals Full Art for Disney100 Magic Key-Exclusive Popcorn Bucket

Yesterday, we got our first look at the Magic Key Holder-Exclusive Disney100 popcorn bucket which arrives at carts across Disneyland Resort on January 9. Now thanks to the official Magic Key Instagram, we have a full look at the art for the new Magic Key-Exclusive popcorn bucket!. The new art...
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Plans Major Dining and Entertainment Additions

Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day. Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Addresses Rumors of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closure

As another iconic Disney attraction sets closing dates for some much-needed refurbishment, another round of rumors about its future has emerged and been debunked. This time it is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios who is joining several others of its kin in Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in a temporary closure and is becoming the subject of rumors.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
176K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy