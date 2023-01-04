ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cook Out worker stabbed at work

A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

