fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
fox5atlanta.com
Cook Out worker stabbed at work
A 17-year-old wanted for an attack at a fast food restaurant turned herself into the Fulton County Jail around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Atlanta police say Kenya Pierce went from serving up food last month to stabbing a fellow coworker.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with Atlanta school bus, police say
A motorcycle and school bus collided along a busy road in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to officials.
fox5atlanta.com
Victim in critical condition after NW Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a situation in which they say a man was stabbed multiple times in northwest Atlanta. Officials say the incident happened on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. near a residence on Paines Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia New Year's traffic stats released: 18 killed, 330 DUI arrests, 400 crashes during holiday period
ATLANTA — The New Year's holiday travel period produced some sobering statistics around the state of Georgia, according to the Georgia State Patrol. GSP said in a release on Thursday that 18 people died in wrecks from the period starting Friday night (Dec. 30) at 6 p.m. to the end of Monday (Jan. 2) just before midnight.
DeKalb police need help identifying suspect in gas station shooting
DeKalb police have released photos of a suspect in a shooting that injured a bystander Wednesday afternoon.
9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Jonesboro, police say
A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Clayton County, police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police give update on killing of Fulton County sheriff's deputy
ATLANTA — UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case. Click here. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta Police will provide an update Tuesday on the killing of a Fulton County sheriff's deputy that happened on Bolton Road last week. A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. It is unclear...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff held girlfriend, baby hostage, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A SWAT standoff inside a College Park apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway Monday evening startled some neighbors as police were called to a hostage situation. According to College Park police, a man identified as Jakari Tuquan Smith had locked his girlfriend and newborn child...
fox5atlanta.com
Video: Drag racing suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks fleeing Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Body camera video shows the moment’s officers arrested drag racing suspects after an early morning police chase in Atlanta on Monday. Atlanta police officials said the chase took a potentially dangerous turn when one of the vehicles got stuck on some railroad tracks. "Get out of the...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have made an arrest in the murder of a Fulton County deputy found shot to death in his car in northwest Atlanta. At a press conference Tuesday, officials with the Atlanta Police Department and Mayor Andre Dickens said 26-year-old Alton Oliver was identified, arrested, and charged Monday for the shooting death of 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas.
fox5atlanta.com
Officers shoot Mableton man walking around neighborhood with gun, GBI says
MABLETON, Ga. - A man was shot by a Cobb County police officers during a confrontation that prompted a SWAT standoff in Mableton on New Year’s Day, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers were called to David Lane in Mableton around 7:47 p.m. Monday after receiving a report...
