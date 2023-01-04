Read full article on original website
Police: 2 dead dogs found in freezer of Iowa garage
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Sac County woman faces animal neglect charges after investigators say they found dead animals in her freezer. Billi Beyer was arrested on New Year's Day. Police say they found two dead dogs in a freezer in her garage. They also found two dead cats...
'Justice will take place at some point': Trial to begin nearly 7 years after Iowa missionary murdered
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sara Hentzel has been relying on her faith to cope after her husband, Randy Hentzel, was murdered while doing missionary work in Jamaica in 2016. Police in Jamaica believe the crime was gang-related and that Randy Hentzel was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Video: Fort Dodge firefighters rush in to burning duplex
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Fire Department has released a new video of a Monday fire that forced a family from their home. The fire broke out in one half of a duplex. Firefighters rushed in to put out the flames and looked for anyone still inside the duplex.
Iowa fire departments report increase in 911 calls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowa fire departments say they received a record number of calls for service in 2022. The Pleasant Hill Fire Department says it received 2,052. And it's the first time they have ever gotten more than 2,000 calls. The Saylor Township Fire Department received 1,333...
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest person in the U.S., dies at 115
LAKE CITY, Iowa — Iowan Bessie Hendricks, the oldest American, has died. Bessie Hendrick's grandson says she died on Tuesday. In November, Bessie Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday. She was the oldest person in the U.S. and the fourth oldest person in the world. Watch: Bessie Hendricks turns 115.
Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks
GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
No. 25 Iowa State tops Oklahoma 63-60
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday night. Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12). Jalen Hill scored 16 and Tanner Groves had 15 points and...
