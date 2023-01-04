ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Girls Varsity Bowling beats Fairview Park 1928 – 1403

Our girls Kegler Team started off the new year with a bang as they defeated neighboring GLC rival Fairview Park at Rollhouse Lanes yesterday. Leading the team with a 418 series was Junior captain, Amber Gall. Amber Gall 217, 201 – 418. Gabby Green 180, 151 – 331.
