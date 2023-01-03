ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Hockey Writers

3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Ryan Merkley

Heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, then-prospect Ryan Merkley was seen as a bit of a wild card. While he undoubtedly had first-round talent, some scouts were hesitant on the offensively gifted defenseman, as there were questions regarding his play away from the puck, as well as his accountability when it came to some of his flaws.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

Wyshynski: "No One Is Catching The Tampa Bay Lightning"

NHL analyst Greg Wyshynski calls into The Pat & Aaron Show to talk about 2023 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP and the NHL as well. He first begins by saying how the Tampa Bay Lightning have been great, and gives many reasons to that opinion. Then he talks about how this...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes (13-19-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blackhawks -126, Coyotes +105; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Matthew Tkachuk Named To 2023 NHL All-Star Game Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League announced today that Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, Feb. 3.
NHL

Nick Suzuki named 2023 NHL All-Star

MONTREAL - For the second year in a row, Nick Suzuki is an NHL All-Star. During the first intermission of Thursday night's action, the league unveiled the initial group of players named to the Atlantic Division roster, as selected by the department of hockey operations. Suzuki will be joined by forwards Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tage Thompson, Dylan Larkin, Mitch Marner, and Brady Tkachuk, as well as goaltender Linus Ullmark.
The Hockey Writers

Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers

The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Makar Selected to Second-Straight NHL All-Star Game

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was named to the Central Division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, it was announced by the league this evening. He will make his second straight All-Star Game appearance when the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend is held Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, followed by the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4.
DENVER, CO

