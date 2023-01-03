Read full article on original website
Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana
Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3
With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
Flyers take golden touch into meeting vs. Coyotes
The Philadelphia Flyers were scuffling and looking for answers when they arrived in California last week for a three-game visit. They came home in a golden state after a stunning three-game sweep. It was the first three-game California sweep in franchise history. Following victories over the San Jose Sharks, Los...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
NHL roundup: Rangers snap Hurricanes’ record win streak
K’Andre Miller scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:33 remaining in the third period as the host New York Rangers ended
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning
Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a
Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
NHL increases fan input on All-Star Game roster selections
With the All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Panthers, approaching next month, the NHL has decided to revamp its roster selection format to include more influence from fans than ever before.
Rangers put momentum up against Canadiens
The New York Rangers will look for their third straight win when they visit the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming the game, according to the league. The contest began in Cincinnati on Monday...
