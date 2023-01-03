ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings News and Rumors: Bertuzzi, Fabbri, Vrana

Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t played since Nov. 30 due to a hand injury — his second of the season — but it appears his return is fairly imminent. The Athletic’s Max Bultman tweeted Bertuzzi is about a week away from returning, give or take a couple of days. The two hand injuries he’s sustained have caused him to miss 26 of Detroit’s 35 games this season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Flyers take golden touch into meeting vs. Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers were scuffling and looking for answers when they arrived in California last week for a three-game visit. They came home in a golden state after a stunning three-game sweep. It was the first three-game California sweep in franchise history. Following victories over the San Jose Sharks, Los...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming the game, according to the league. The contest began in Cincinnati on Monday...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy