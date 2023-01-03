Read full article on original website
MU mourns loss of Preston Caruthers and Dr. Linda McMahon
During this year’s holiday season, two impactful figures in the Marymount University community passed away – one longtime financial supporter and higher education advocate in Preston Caruthers, and a dedicated Professor Emerita and former Vice President of Student Affairs in Dr. Linda McMahon who pledged more than 40 years of service to the institution.
ARLnow.com: “Mr. Arlington” Preston Caruthers has died
Long-time local developer, civic leader and philanthropist Preston Caruthers has died. Caruthers passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 95. Dubbed “Mr. Arlington” for “his tireless work to enhance the quality of life of his fellow residents,” Caruthers served in the Navy during World War II and then spent his life building, volunteering and donating.
